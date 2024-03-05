The Philadelphia 76ers return home after a quick two-game road trip to take on the reeling Memphis Grizzlies. It's the second game of a back-to-back for the 76ers as they take on the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night. It is time to continue our NBA odds series with a Grizzlies-76ers prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Grizzlies finally ended their losing skid on Monday night when they defeated the Brooklyn Nets 106-102. Memphis reached an all-time low when they were dominated in two consecutive games this past weekend against Portland. The Trail Blazers visited Memphis for two games, taking both games by a combined 37 points while being the underdog in both games. The Grizzlies have fallen to 13th in the Western Conference, playing their way into a valuable lottery position for the draft.
The 76ers get an opportunity to play the Nets on Tuesday night, fresh off their disappointing loss to the Grizzlies. Philadelphia went on the road to Dallas on Sunday and escaped with a crucial four-point victory, winning the game as 7.5-point underdogs. It was their second win in a row as they are attempting to stay in the playoff picture long enough for the return of Joel Embiid. It won't get any easier for Philadelphia, as Tyrese Maxey is out on Tuesday night with a concussion and will most likely miss the Grizzlies game, too. Mazey has taken the lead for Philadelphia, averaging 26.4 points per game over his last ten and 26 for the season. His previous career-high was 20.3 last season.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Grizzlies-76ers Odds
Memphis Grizzlies: +5.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +180
Philadelphia 76ers: -5.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -217
Over: 213 (-110)
Under: 213 (-110)
How to Watch Grizzlies vs. 76ers
Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Grizzlies don't have much to hang their hats on this season, but their defense is tenth in the NBA, allowing just 112.6 points per game. Philadelphia's offense is far worse without Embiid, and if Maxey misses a second-straight game, there isn't much to challenge the Grizzlies. Despite losing seven of their last ten games, the Grizzlies covered the spread in six. This is due to low-scoring games that often favor the underdog. Three of the four losses against the spread came as favorites, while they are 6-1 as underdogs.
Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Grizzlies offense has been the worst unit in the NBA this season. They are averaging just 106.1 points per game, which ranks 30th. Their play has worsened over the last five games, with that average dropping to 97. Philadelphia's defense hasn't been elite, but they are in the league's top half and capable of shutting down the Grizzlies. It isn't likely that the Grizzlies will string two good games together, and “good” for the Grizzlies is a 106-point outing last game against the Nets. It was the first time they scored more than 101 points since February 15th.
Final Grizzlies-76ers Prediction & Pick
A lot of this game will come down to the status of Tyrese Maxey. If the 76ers' guard couldn't play on Tuesday night with a concussion, it's unlikely he will recover quickly enough to play Wednesday. Philadelphia's depth is thin enough, but no Maxey and a back-to-back may cause trouble for the 76ers on Wednesday. The Grizzlies have been good against the spread as underdogs lately, and their defense will shut down the 76ers without Embiid and Maxey. Take this game to go under and the Grizzlies to keep it close or even pull off an outright win.
Final Grizzlies-76ers Prediction & Pick: Grizzlies +5.5 (-110) & Under 213 (-110)