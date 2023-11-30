The Cleveland Guardians made a free agent signing on Wednesday, landing Shohei Ohtani's teammate from the Angels

No, they didn't win the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes, but the Guardians did agree to terms with one of his teammates – inking right-handed pitcher Jaime Barria to a minor league deal, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Barria spent his first six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels, where he went 2-6 with a 5.68 ERA last season.

In his career, all with the Angels, Barria is 22-32 with a 4.38 ERA. He's started 62 of the 134 games he has appeared in.

The Guardians need pitching, having surprisingly designated starter Cal Quantrill for assignment this offseason.

The right-hander was limited to 19 starts during the '23 campaign, pitching to the tune of a 5.24 ERA. He struggled with his command at times and never seemed to find much of a rhythm on the mound. Missing a significant amount of time due to injury surely did not help in that regard.

However, Quantrill impressed in 2021 and 2022. He pitched in 40 games (22 starts) in 2021, recording a 2.89 ERA. In 2022, Quantrill helped the Guards win the AL Central by posting a 3.38 ERA across 32 starts.

It also won't be surprising if Shane Bieber has thrown his last pitch for the Guardians. The former Cy Young Award-winning pitcher was in trade rumors before an IL stint that started in mid-July ended his chances of being dealt in the summer. He has been linked to several teams this offseason, including the Cincinnati Reds.

While there are no guarantees that Barria makes the Guardians roster, one has to like his chances should Bieber join Quantrill on the way out.