The Cleveland Guardians made the surprising decision to designate starting pitcher Cal Quantrill for assignment Tuesday

The Cleveland Guardians' roster may look a lot different in 2023. Starting pitcher Shane Bieber is being mentioned in trade rumors, and Cleveland designated another starter in Cal Quantrill for assignment Tuesday, per Zack Meisel of The Athletic.

Despite still having two years of team control remaining on his contract Cleveland decided to make this rather surprising move. Quantrill did not have a great 2023 season by any means, but he was solid in 2022 and is still just 28-years old.

The right-hander was limited to 19 starts during the '23 campaign, pitching to the tune of a 5.24 ERA. He struggled with his command at times and never seemed to find much of a rhythm on the mound. Missing a significant amount of time due to injury surely did not help in that regard.

However, Quantrill impressed in 2021 and 2022. He pitched in 40 games (22 starts) in 2021, recording a 2.89 ERA. In 2022, Quantrill helped the Guards win the AL Central by posting a 3.38 ERA across 32 starts.

He will likely draw interest around the league given his track record.

Guardians' roster questions after Quantrill decision

Cleveland needs to address their offense this offseason. They obviously have pitching question marks as well, especially with the possibility of Shane Bieber getting traded. Offense, though, was their downfall in 2023.

Jose Ramirez continues to be a star but he simply did not receive much help this past season. Josh Naylor has hot stretches, Andres Gimenez was a 2022 All-Star who struggled in 2023, and Steven Kwan offers plenty of contact ability from the left side of the plate.

Adding at least two reliable hitters will be important for the Guardians though.

Bullpen wise, Cleveland features a number of talented arms. Closer Emmanuel Clase leads the way for the Guards' relief core.

Bieber, if he isn't traded, will lead the starting rotation in 2024. The Guardians are hoping for a healthy season for Triston McKenzie. Many people around the MLB world believe McKenzie has ace-caliber potential.

Quantrill entered 2023 as the Guardians' No. 3 pitcher in the rotation. That spot will likely now belong to AL Rookie of the Year finalist Tanner Bibee. Despite not winning the AL ROY, Bibee performed well in 2023.

Cleveland has holes on the roster that need addressing, but this team can compete if they are aggressive during the offseason.