Watch out for the Los Angeles Dodgers in a Shane Bieber trade. The Dodgers have been named as a potential trade destination for the Cleveland Guardians' ace by MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. The New York Mets and Baltimore Orioles were also named by Feinsand as possible fits for Bieber.

Shane Bieber trade destinations have been a discussion for much of the 2023 MLB season. There have been rumors that the Guardians will move the 2020 AL Cy Young winner before the trade deadline. The Dodgers have the prospects to meet the Guardians' asking price. Los Angeles also might be motivated to trade for a starting pitcher.

Feinsand notes that Bieber could become available because the Guardians might not want to pay the hefty raise that the pitcher is certain to get next season in his final year of arbitration. The Dodgers can afford to pay Bieber in 2024 and potentially a long-term contract after next year. The Mets also fall into that category with Steve Cohen's seemingly endless bankroll.

Bieber has a 3.51 ERA in 15 starts for the Guardians this season. The Dodgers' pitching depth isn't what it has been in recent years. Walker Buehler has been out all season because of Tommy John surgery. Julio Urias and Dustin May are also out with injuries.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Arizona Diamondbacks have emerged as a threat to win the NL West. They lead the Dodgers by 3.5 games in the division.

The Mets have been the biggest disappointment in MLB. Their league-leading payroll hasn't been enough for New York to post a winning record. The Mets are six games under .500 and falling out of the playoff race fast.

The Orioles have the AL's third-best record. Bieber would be a much-needed addition to Baltimore's rotation.