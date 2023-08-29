It has been over two weeks since Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez knocked down Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson, but until now Anderson is still taking hits.

The latest one came from the Minnesota Twins, whose scoreboard operator decided to mock Anderson and poke fun at the whole situation. During the Twins-Guardians game, the scoreboard featured Ramirez along with a text that reminded the audience of his fight with Anderson. Making it more hilarious, it also referenced Miguel Cabrera's recent gesture where he jokingly squared up with the Dominican vet.

“Currently 1-0 with a first round TKO of Tim Anderson and a no-decision against Miguel Cabrera,” the text on the scoreboard reads.

Poor Tim Anderson. He might want to move on from the Jose Ramirez fight, but it just keeps haunting him. Unfortunately, it's unlikely to stop any time soon and people will likely bring it back when they have a chance to do so.

For what it's worth, even the Guardians recently used it to promote a minor league event. The Lake County Captains, a minor league affiliate of the team, shared a promotion after the fight where they would hold a “Jose Ramirez appreciation week.” Among the activities include a “Home Run Punch Derby” and a “Punch Out Competition in the 80's Arcade.” To further troll Anderson, all those fans name Tim “get a free ticket to sit down on the grass.”

It remains to be seen how Ramirez will react after seeing all these mocking acts, but sure enough, the Guardians are enjoying every bit of it.