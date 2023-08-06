The Chicago White Sox and the Cleveland Guardians are long-time American League rivals, and the two team have never had a lot of good will towards each other. Anger and bad feelings spilled over in a huge way Saturday night as Jose Ramirez of the Guardians and Tim Anderson of the White Sox went at it in a bout that erupted into a full-scale brawl.

Punches were just thrown between Tim Anderson and Jose Ramirez and then absolute madness broke out in Cleveland pic.twitter.com/Tje1l3wwwv — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 6, 2023

With the White Sox leading 5-1 in the sixth inning, Ramirez ripped a ball down the right field line and he was able to slide into second with a double. As the play concluded, Anderson was standing over Ramirez and he did not move for several seconds.

Ramirez let Anderson know he didn't like his positioning or posture and he put his finger inches from Anderson's face. That set off the White Sox shortstop, and the two started throwing punches at each other.

One of the punches Ramirez threw appeared to connect and send Anderson reeling backwards. At that point, both teams rushed the field, and players immediately started milling about and looking for fight partners. That brawl continued until it stopped, and then the fight later reignited.

Ramirez and Anderson were both thrown out of the game, and at one point, Anderson tried to get back on the field after being tossed. Teammate Andrew Vaughn wrapped up Anderson and picked him up, moving him back to the bench so he could not get in any more trouble.

In addition to the two main combatants, Guardians manager Terry Francona, White Sox manager Pedro Grifol and Guardians third base coach Mike Sarbaugh were all thrown out of the game.