Cleveland Guardians star infielder Jose Ramirez got into a brawl with Chicago White Sox infielder Tim Anderson on Saturday night that ended with Ramirez knocking Anderson onto the dirt. The Lake County Captains, a Guardians minor league affiliate, is now using the fight as material for an upcoming game promotion, via the Lake County Captains Twitter.

Jose Ramirez Appreciation Week 🎉 – ALL fans named Tim get a FREE TICKET to sit down on the grass

– Wear your Ramirez jersey and get a FREE BAM BAM in the Cargo Hold

– Home Run Punch Derby

– Punch Out Competition in the 80's Arcade your tickets here ➡️ https://t.co/FhjT0doFIk pic.twitter.com/qa248gSQjv — Lake County Captains (@LCCaptains) August 7, 2023

Some of the crazy promotion will include fans named Tim getting free access to the game and a Home Run Punch Derby. It is really smart marketing by the Lake County Captains, and it certainly creates some camaraderie within the entire Guardians organization.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The fight between Jose Ramirez and Tim Anderson went extremely viral on Saturday night. Ramirez didn't appreciate how Anderson held a tag on him, and things quickly escalated with both players raising their fists to fight. It didn't take long for Ramirez to drop Anderson with a right hook, which was the winning blow before the benches cleared and separated the two players.

This was the cherry on top of a very disappointing season for Anderson and the White Sox. He has really struggled on both sides of the diamond this year amid a season where the White Sox have fallen extremely short of expectations. A suspension will be coming soon for both Anderson and Ramirez, but at least Ramirez was on the winning side of the fight.

Stay tuned into any more updates regarding the fight between these two players. It will be interesting to see if there is any negative feedback from the Lake County Captains trolling Anderson in order to sell tickets.