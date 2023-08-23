Cleveland Guardians star pitcher Triston McKenzie recently joined Mookie Betts on Betts' podcast, On Base with Mookie Betts. Betts asked McKenzie about the Jose Ramirez-Tim Anderson fight, which led to a brawl between the Guardians and Chicago White Sox. Mckenzie revealed Ramirez's true feelings on the incident, via Bleacher Report.

“Jose doesn't like it,” McKenzie said after Betts asked him if the fight is okay to joke about. “He doesn't like it at all. He didn't want to be in that situation, it happened. The Tigers we're here and we honored Miggy (Miguel Cabrera) because he's retiring this year. We gave him a nice guitar. Jose's holding the guitar and he goes to give him the guitar and Miggy like, does this little… square up with him. And Jose is just like, ‘mm-mmm (hinting he didn't like it). I want no parts.'”

Here is the video McKenzie is referring to involving Jose Ramirez and Miguel Cabrera (via Barstool Baseball):

Miguel Cabrera jokingly was ready to square up with Jose Ramirez while receiving his retirement gift pic.twitter.com/V3nhTo5q5g — Barstool Baseball (@StoolBaseball) August 20, 2023

“He's like super non-confrontational, and he doesn't want it being brought up over and over,” McKenzie continued. “He's like, ‘it happened, it is what it is, it's behind me I don't want no parts.'”

Betts then told McKenzie he won't joke about the Jose Ramirez fight.

“Alright, I won't joke with him.”

Jose Ramirez-Tim Anderson fight

Jose Ramirez ended up receiving a two-game suspension while Anderson got a five-game suspension following the altercation. The incident itself went viral after Ramirez knocked Anderson down with a right-hook. Some players would be quick to boast after landing a hit like that, but Ramirez is clearly ready to move on.