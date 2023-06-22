Cleveland Guardians designated hitter Josh Bell sent a ball to another planet on Thursday against the Oakland Athletics, crushing a solo shot in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game.

The home run was Bell's seventh of the season and he reached a career milestone with the swing, notching the 500th RBI of his career. It's Bell's 32nd RBI of the year for the Guardians. He is hitting .234 in 67 games.

The eight-year veteran has one season with 100-plus RBIs when he drove in 116 with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2019. He also hit a career-high 37 home runs during that season. He has been unable to produce to the same standards since then, as his numbers increasingly went down in 2021 and 2022.

Bell has bounced around since spending his first five seasons in the big leagues with the Pirates. This is his first season with the Guardians after spending 2022 with the Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres.

Bell is in year one of a possible two-year deal with the Guardians. He has a $16.5 million player option for 2024, one he is likely to take if he is enjoying his time in Cleveland. He probably will not garner much interest for a multi-year deal if he hits free agency again as he did last offseason.

Josh Bell occasionally shows off his raw power from both sides of the plate and flashes glimpses of being one of the top sluggers in the league. It put it all together on this one and grabbed a memorable accomplishment in the process.