The Cleveland Guardians have some big decisions to make ahead of the 2023 MLB trade deadline. Should the Guardians become sellers or buyers? If Cleveland chooses the former, there could be multiple Guardians players who draw serious interest from baseball's contenders.

It's a complicated question for the Guardians. Cleveland's overall record, place in the standings and payroll restrictions all play a factor. A month and a half ahead of the 2023 MLB trade deadline, the Guardians are only 2.5 games out of first place in the AL Central. The division is the weakest in the sport. Cleveland is four games under .500 and unlikely to play deep into October, even if it manages to sneak into the postseason.

Then there's the matter of the Guardians' payroll. Regardless of Cleveland's World Series chances, the franchise might listen to offers for players who are on the verge of seeking new contracts. The club has unloaded the likes of Francisco Lindor, Carlos Carrasco and Mike Clevenger and still found a way to be competitive.

The Guardians' 2023 trade deadline plans could make the team a sort of quasi-seller. Unless its record markedly improves, Cleveland will probably entertain trade offers for several veterans. The Guardians can unload one of their best players and a couple of starters who are in contract years without going into a full rebuild. Call it a “retooling” of the roster. Admit defeat in 2023 to help their efforts of vying for a playoff berth in 2024 and beyond.

Exactly who might Cleveland consider moving before Aug. 1? Let's take a look at three Guardians players who should be on the trade block ahead of the 2023 deadline.

Guardians SP Shane Bieber

This is not one that the Guardians fans are going to like. Shane Bieber seems likely to join the list of Cleveland stars who the team will trade because the franchise doesn't want to meet their contract demands. In a vacuum, trading your ace and recent Cy Young award winner while being in striking distance of first place should be considered organizational malpractice. But it's Cleveland's reality, and the Guardians would be remiss if they didn't at least seriously listen to offers for Bieber ahead of the 2023 trade deadline.

Bieber is under contract through the end of the 2024 season. If Cleveland has no interest in meeting the 28-year-old's asking price, it has to make sure that he doesn't walk in free agency without the team receiving anything in return.

It doesn't look like Bieber is in the midst of another Cy Young campaign. The right-hander is striking out 6.6 batters per nine innings. It's a massive reduction from the 14.2 strikeouts and 12.5 strikeouts he averaged per nine innings in 2020 and 2021, respectively. This could be the Guardians' chance to get the maximum possible value for a pitcher who has seen his best days and will soon be signed to an overpriced contract.

Guardians DH Josh Bell

Josh Bell has proven to be a disappointing signing for the Guardians. Bell's contract includes a $16.5 million salary for 2023 and a player option for the same number in 2024. Unless Bell turns a corner in the second half of the season, he's likely to pick up that option. The 30-year-old is hitting .237/.329/.384 with six home runs in 62 games.

For a team that is strapped for cash, paying Bell $16.5 million next season can be a restrictive move. If the Guardians can find a taker for Bell, they should move him without much hesitation. It's possible that a contender who is looking to bolster its lineup might take a flier on Bell. The veteran is heating up in June, hitting .306 with a .556 slugging percentage. Bell was an All-Star in 2019. He won a Silver Slugger award just last season by hitting .301 with the Washington Nationals before his production plummeted when he was traded to the San Diego Padres.

Guardians SS Amed Rosario

It's unclear what kind of trade value Amed Rosario has ahead of the 2023 deadline. It's an answer that the Guardians should pursue over the next few weeks. A free-agent-to-be, Rosario is having his worst full season as a major leaguer. The 27-year-old is hitting .241/.291/.331 with only a single homer in 61 games.

Had Rosario hit the open market prior to the 2023 season, he could've had a decent payday. He was solid up the middle for Cleveland in his first two seasons with the team. Rosario hit .282 and .283 in back-to-back seasons. The shortstop had a .731 OPS in 2021 and a career-high 4.1 WAR in 2022. Making just $7.8 million for the entirety of the 2023 season, Rosario could be viewed as a cheap option by a team looking to add infield depth. Moving Rosario before the 2023 deadline won't make or break the Guardians' chances of contending next year.