Shohei Ohtani is attracting a ton of attention in MLB free agency. Could the Guardians surprise the baseball universe by landing the star?

There is not a more compelling storyline in MLB free agency out there than that of Shohei Ohtani's looming decision. Ohtani is, without a doubt, the biggest free agent in the market. Even with his elbow issue, the Japanese superstar is expected to land a monumental deal. The only question is which team will get his signature. Will it be the Cleveland Guardians?

Like perhaps the rest of the league, the Guardians would love to have Ohtani on their roster, beginning in the 2024 MLB season. Cleveland infielder Andres Gimenez also would welcome Ohtani with wide arms if the 2021 American League Most Valuable Player chose to go to the Land.

Of course, competition will be extreme for the services of Ohtani, but if it's up to Gimenez to convince Ohtani to sign with the Guardians, he'd tell him that Cleveland's a “great team” with the best fans and a landscape that provides a relatively safe haven from extreme media attention.

Gimenez, however, said that one potential point of concern for Shohei Ohtani would be the is the weather during a recent appearance on the Foul Territory podcast.

Ohtani, who will not turn 30 until July of 2024, is coming off a scintillating campaign at the plate and on the mound for the Angels. He hit .304 with a .412 on-base percentage and a .654 slugging percentage along with 44 home runs and a 184 OPS+. Ohtani also went 10-5 with a .314 ERA and .400 FIP.

A true baseball unicorn, Ohtani will be a huge get for any team that eventually lands him this offseason. The Angels, for their part, have already put a qualifying offer on the table for Ohtani worth $20,325,000.

Ohtani started to see action in the big leagues in 2018 and has since gotten an All-Star nod three times.