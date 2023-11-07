Andres Gimenez says the Cleveland Guardians won't sign Tim Anderson in free agency after the Jose Ramirez brawl in 2023

Tim Anderson probably won't be joining the Cleveland Guardians anytime soon.

Anderson previously played for the Guardians' AL Central rival, the Chicago White Sox. The White Sox declined Anderson's contract option after the 2023 season though, making him a free agent.

Still, the odds of him signing in Cleveland are extremely slim. Cleveland is leaning on their young shortstops and Anderson got into an on-field fight with Guardians superstar Jose Ramirez during the 2023 campaign. If there was any doubt though, Guardians' second baseman Andres Gimenez shut down the question when asked if Anderson could join the Guards prior to the 2024 season.

“No,” Gimenez replied when asked if Anderson would be his double-play partner with the Guardians in 2024, via Foul Territory.

Guardians' free agency plans won't include Tim Anderson

The Guardians feature a number of young shortstops who will likely receive opportunities in 2024. Additionally, Andres Gimenez is capable of playing the position if necessary.

Anderson has not even been linked to the Guardians, and Foul Territory likely only asked Gimenez the question given the Guardians-White Sox rivalry and the previous brawl on the field. Gimenez did not mess around with his answer though. His one-word response shut down any possibility of rumors getting started.

Cleveland endured a down year in 2023. They had been a consistent contender since 2016 for the most part. The Guardians' lack of offense caught up with them this past season though, leading to one of the worst offensive performances in the big leagues.

Cleveland must look to add hitters in the lineup in free agency if they want to contend. Their pitching rotation and bullpen is good enough to find success. Meanwhile, Jose Ramirez will continue to lead the charge on offense, but he needs help around him.

The Guards may opt to enter a rebuild and trade stars like Shane Bieber. If they want to win though, adding offense will be the key.