Here's our guide for the best Light Cones and Relics build for the 4-Star Physical Harmony character Hanya in Honkai Star Rail.

Hanya is a 4-star Physical Harmony character present during the Honkai Star Rail 1.4 Event. This judge of the Ten-Lords Commission played an important part during the event. Now, with the second half of Version 1.4 upon us, players will be able to get her, alongside Argenti. Should you get her, or plan on getting her, then here's our Honkai Star Rail guide on the best build for Hanya, from her Light Cones to her Relics and more.

Honkai Star Rail Guide – Hanya Light Cones and Relics Build

Do note that this guide is for the currently available Light Cones and Relics. Should new sets of Light Cones and Relics appear in Honkai Star Rail that are better for Hanya, we will be sure to update this guide. Hanya is now available as the second half of Version 1.4 is going live.

Jump To: Abilities | Trace Priority | Light Cones | Relics | Teams

Hanya Abilities Overview

We already talked about Hanya's abilities in a separate article. However, for the purposes of this guide let's go through them quickly.

Hanya is a 4-Star Physical Harmony character. Characters in the Parth of Harmony are primarily buffers, and Hanya is no exception. Her Basic Attack, Oracle Brush, deals Physical damage to one enemy. Her Skill, Samsara, Locked, deals Physical damage to one enemy. The Skill also applies Burden on the attacked enemy. Whenever 2 Basic Attacks, Skills, or Ultimates hit an enemy with Burden on them, the team will regenerate 1 Skill Point. This can trigger up to three times before being removed. Burden can only be applied to one enemy at a time.

Her Ultimate, Ten-Lords' Decree, All Shall Obey, increases the SPD and ATK of a target ally. Her Talent, Sanction, increases the damage that allies deal whenever they use a Basic Attack, Skill, or Ultimate on an enemy with Burden. Finally, her Technique, Netherworld Judgment, makes Hanya attack an enemy in the overworld. Once they enter battle, Burden gets applied to a random enemy.

Hanya Traces Priority

When leveling Hanya's Major Traces, focus on leveling her Talent first to increase the damage bonus when attacking Burdened enemies. Then, level her Skill, which will increase the damage it deals. Afterward, improve her Ultimate, which will increase the SPD and ATK buff. Finally, level her Basic Attack, since you will likely be focusing on using her Skill anyway for damage.

As for the Minor Traces, Get Scrivener first, then Netherworld, and finally Reanimated.

Hanya Light Cones Guide

All values shown are at max Superimpose

Dance! Dance! Dance!: When the wearer uses their Ultimate, all allies' actions are Advanced Forward by 24%.

This is perhaps the best Harmony Light Cone for Hanya as it is the most consistent out of all Harmony Light Cones. Since you want to use her Ultimate frequently anyway to power up your DPS, this will help your characters take your action faster.

Planetary Rendezvous: After entering battle, if an ally deals the same DMG Type as the wearer, DMG dealt increases by 24%.

This Light Cone is the best for if you want to power up Physical DPS characters. Whenever you run characters like Sushang, Argenti, Clara, or Physical Trailblazer, equipping this Light Cone on Hanya may be a good idea, as it will also increase the DMG they deal. Of course, if you are using Hanya in a different team composition that doesn't have a Physical DPS, then switch the Light Cone to something else.

Carve the Moon, Weave the Clouds: At the start of the battle and whenever the wearer's turn begins, one of the following effects is applied randomly: All allies' ATK increases by 20%, all allies' CRIT DMG increases by 24%, or all allies' Energy Regeneration Rate increases by 12%. The applied effect cannot be identical to the last effect applied, and will replace the previous effect. The applied effect will be removed when the wearer has been knocked down. Effects of the similar type cannot be stacked.

This is a pretty good Light Cone for Hanya if you don't have any of the ones mentioned before as its buffs are pretty decent. The only downside of this Light Cone is the fact that the buffs it gives switches between the three. As such, your team's damage output may go down if it applies the Energy Regeneration Rate buff.

But the Battle Isn't Over: Increases the wearer's Energy Regeneration Rate by 18% and regenerates 1 Skill Point when the wearer uses their Ultimate on an ally. This effect can be triggered once after every 2 uses of the wearer's Ultimate. When the wearer uses their Skill, the next ally taking action (except the wearer) deals 50% more DMG for 1 turn(s).

Past and Future: When the wearer uses their Skill, the next ally taking action (except the wearer) deals 32% increased DMG for 1 turn(s).

But the Battle Isn't Over and Past and Future are your last options for Light Cones for Hanya because of the situational application of the DMG buff. Since the DMG buff applies to the ally that will be taking action next, the player has to make sure that the DPS, or at least the person that the player wants to hit hard, will act right after Hanya. You can bypass this easily by having your DPS use their Ultimate right after Hanya uses her skill, but it is still pretty situational. As such, although But the Battle Isn't Over is a 5-star Light Cone, it's not really recommended for Hanya.

Hanya Relics Guide

4-Piece Messenger Traversing Hackerspace

Increases SPD by 6%.

When the wearer uses their Ultimate on an ally, SPD for all allies increases by 12% for 1 turn(s). This effect cannot be stacked.

This Relics set is the best one for Hanya because the SPD buff she gives to her ally scales off of her SPD. As such, maximizing her Speed is the best course of action. Not only that, but the 4-piece effect further increases the SPD that her targetted ally gets. None of the other Relics set fit Hanya well, so this is your best option. Adjustments to her will come from the Planar Ornaments.

2-Piece Fleet of the Ageless

Increases the wearer's Max HP by 12%. When the wearer's SPD reaches 120 or higher, all allies' ATK increases by 8%.

This is the default Planar Ornament set for Hanya, and in turn most Harmony characters. Since you will be building SPD on Hanya anyway, she will easily meet the 120 SPD needed to activate the 8% ATK increase.

2-Piece Broken Keel

Increases the wearer's Effect RES by 10%. When the wearer's Effect RES is at 30% or higher, all allies' CRIT DMG increases by 10%.

If you already have a member in your team that has Fleet of the Ageless equipped, then it might be a better idea to equip Broken Keel on Hanya. Not only does it give her better resistance to Effects that can prevent her from acting and buffing her allies, but it also increases the Crit DMG of her team by 10%. This is a pretty decent tradeoff to the 8% ATK.

2-Piece Penacony, Land of the Dreams

Increases wearer's Energy Regeneration Rate by 5%. Increases DMG by 10% for all other allies that are of the same Type as the wearer.

This is a good Planar Ornament set for Hanya for two reasons. The first is that the increased Energy Regeneration Rate is good for her so that she can increase the uptime of her Ultimate Buffs. The second is the 10% DMG increase for her allies with the same Type. Running this Planar Ornament along with the Planetary Rendezvous Light Cone will turn Hanya into a strong Physical buffer.

For Hanya's Relic Main Stats, get HP% on her Body for survivability, SPD on Feet to increase her Ultimate's numbers, HP% on the Sphere for even more Survivability, and Energy Recharge% on the Rope for increased Ultimate uptime. For substats, try to get SPD first, then ATK% and HP%. Try to get Effect Res% if you have Broken Keel equipped.

Hanya Team Guide

Hanya is a good buffer in any team, but you can also easily turn her into a Physical Buffer. If you want to go that route, then putting her into a Physical DPS team is a good idea. Team composition for that can look like this:

Physical DPS This can be Argenti if you somehow get him, Sushang, Clara, or Physical Trailblazer. Any of the game's Physical DPS characters will definitely benefit from Hanya. This is especially true because most of these characters rely on their Skill for their damage. As such, the Skill Point recovery from Hanya's Skill will come in clutch here.

Hanya Hanya will be the main buffer in this team, serving to apply Burden on the enemy, which will provide the Skill Point Recovery and increased damage. Remember to equip the Planetary Rendezvous Light Cone and Penacony, Land of the Dreams Planar Ornament on Hanya for this team composition

Pela Bringing Pela in this team composition is good thanks to her DEF reducing Ultimate.

Flex Bring either a healer like Huohuo here, or a shielder/damage mitigator like Fu Xuan to keep the team alive.



That's all for our guide on Hanya's best Light Cones and Relics build in Honkai Star Rail. Again, Hanya will be available for drawing once Phase 2 of Version 1.4 goes live. Players interested in getting her must make sure to roll before then. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.