Hanya is a playable character in Honkai Star Rail. Check out Hanya's Skills, Materials, Traces, and more here.

Hanya

Jump to: Materials | Skills | Traces | Eidolons

“One of the judges of the Xianzhou Luofu's Ten-Lords Commission. Ordained by the Ten-Lords and wielding the authority of the Oracle Brush, she reads the multitudes of human sins and transgressions, then issues punishments and karmic retribution.”

Hanya is a 4-star Physical character on the Path of Harmony. This is most evident on her Ultimate which can increase the SPD and ATK of a target ally. The rest of Hanya's kit, however, disagrees with her Path. Both her Talent and her Skill play around the “Burden” status effect, which increases their DMG taken.

Who are the Hanya voice actors?

Hanya is voiced by Suzie Leung in the English voiceover. She is known for her roles as Makima from Chainsaw Man, Nemesis and Shirli from Tower of Fantasy, and Yuffie Kisaragi from the more recent iteration of Final Fantasy VII. She also voices Eula from Genshin Impact.

Sayumi Suzushiro does Hanya’s voice in the Japanese voiceover. Her previous roles include Kei Shirogane from Kaguya-sama: Love Is War, Kirara from Genshin Impact, and Lynn from Path to Nowhere.

Hanya Banner History

Debut Banner: Honkai Star Rail Version 1.5 (December 6 – December 26, 2023)

Hanya Ascension Materials

To fully level up Hanya to Level 80, you will need the following materials.

Xianzhou Machines drops: 12 Artifex's Module 13 Artifex's Cogwheel 12 Artifex's Gyreheart

Stagnant Shadow (Fyxestroll Garden) drops: 50 Netherworld Pass

826,200 Credits

(anything equivalent to) 5,797,920 EXP: 289 Traveler's Guide 3 Adventure Log 3 Travel Encounters



Hanya Skill Materials

Maxing all of Hanya Skills (Basic ATK to 6, Skill, Ultimate, and Talent to 10) will require the following materials:

Xianzhou Machines drops: 22 Artifex's Module 35 Artifex's Cogwheel 20 Artifex's Gyreheart

Crimson Calyx (Robot Settlement) drops: 8 Harmonic Tune 42 Ancestral Hymn 77 Stellaris Symphony

Echo of War (Phantylia the Undying) drops: 9 Regret of Infinite Ochema

3 Tracks of Destiny

1,758,000 Credits

Hanya Trace Materials

Activating all of Hanya's Traces will require the following materials:

Xianzhou Machines drops: 6 Artifex's Module 7 Artifex's Cogwheel 22 Artifex's Gyreheart

Crimson Calyx (Robot Settlement) drops: 4 Harmonic Tune 12 Ancestral Hymn 18 Stellaris Symphony

Echo of War (Phantylia the Undying) drops: 3 Regret of Infinite Ochema

3 Tracks of Destiny

1,758,000 Credits

Hanya Skills

Jump to: Materials | Skills | Traces | Eidolons

Numbers below are each Trace at Level 1.

Basic Attack – Oracle Brush (Single Target)

Energy Regeneration: 20

Weakness Break: Single Target: 30

Deals Physical DMG equal to 50% of Hanya's ATK to a single enemy.

Deals minor Physical DMG to a single enemy.

Skill – Samsara, Locked (Single Target)

Energy Regeneration: 30

Weakness Break: Single Target: 60

Deals Physical DMG equal to 120% of Hanya's ATK to a single enemy, then applies Burden to them. For every 2 Basic Attacks, Skills, or Ultimates allies use on an enemy with Burden, allies will immediately recover 1 Skill Point. Burden is only active on the latest target it is applied to, and will be dispelled automatically after the Skill Point recovery effect of Hanya's Talent has been triggered 3 times.

Deals Physical DMG to a single enemy and applies Burden to them. For every 2 Basic Attacks, Skills, or Ultimates allies use on an enemy with Burden, allies will recover 1 Skill Point.

Ultimate – Ten-Lords' Decree, All Shall Obey (Enhance)

Energy Regeneration: 5

Weakness Break: 0

Increases the SPD of a target ally by 15% of Hanya's SPD and the ally's ATK by 36%, lasting for 2 turn(s).

Increases an ally's SPD and ATK.

Talent – Sanction (Support)

Energy Regeneration: 0

Weakness Break: 0

When an ally uses a Basic ATK, Skill, or Ultimate on an enemy inflicted with Burden, the DMG dealt increases by 15% for 2 turn(s).

Ally deals more DMG when using attacks on enemies inflicted with Burden.

Technique – Netherworld Judgment

Energy Regeneration : 0

Weakness Break: Single Target: 60

Immediately attacks the enemy. After entering battle, applies Burden equivalent to that applied by the Skill to a random enemy.

Attacks the enemy. After entering battle, applies Burden equivalent to that applied by the Skill to a random enemy.

Hanya Traces

Jump to: Materials | Skills | Traces | Eidolons

Indentation means dependency.

Scrivener (requires Ascension 2) – Increases the ATK of allies that trigger Burden's Skill Point recovery effect by 10% for 1 turn(s).

SPD +2 (requires Ascension 2) ATK +4% (requires Ascension 3)



Netherworld (requires Ascension 4) – When enemies with Burden are defeated, if Burden's Skill Point recovery trigger count is 1 or fewer, additionally recover 1 Skill Point.

ATK +6% (requires Ascension 4) SPD +3 (requires Ascension 5)



Reanimated (requires Ascension 6) – When Burden's Skill Point recovery effect is triggered, this character regenerates 2 Energy.

Max HP +6% (requires Ascension 6) SPD +4 (requires Lv. 75) ATK +8% (requires Lv. 80)



ATK +4%

Max HP +4% (requires Ascension 3)

ATK +6% (requires Ascension 5)

Hanya Eidolons

Jump to: Materials | Skills | Traces | Eidolons

One Heart

When an ally with Hanya's Ultimate's effect defeats an enemy, Hanya's action is Advanced Forward by 15%. This effect can only be triggered 1 time(s) per turn.

Two Views

After using the Skill, this character's SPD increases by 20% for 1 turn(s).

Three Temptations

Skill Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Basic ATK Lv. +1, up to a maximum of Lv. 10.

Four Truths

The Ultimate's duration is additionally extended for 1 turn(s).

Five Skandhas

Ultimate Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Talent Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Six Reverences

When the Skill hits a target afflicted with Burden, additionally recover 0.1 Skill Point(s).

Hanya became playable on Honkai Star Rail Version 1.5. Honkai: Star Rail is available for iOS, Android, Windows PC, and the Epic Games Store. Data taken from Honey Impact.