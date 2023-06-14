In 2017, the question of whether or not it was okay to punch a Nazi swirled around the internet. This came about when Neo-Nazi right-winger Richard Spencer had been punched in the face. The meme of Indiana Jones about to clock a Nazi began circulating. So many people wondered, “What would Indiana Jones do?” Now Harrison Ford, starring in the final film of the franchise The Dial of Destiny, has weighed in, per Yahoo.

“He’d push [other people] out of the way to get in the first punch,” Ford said, adding his own feelings to the matter. “As well he should.”

Back in whip and fedora, Ford is reprising his legendary role one last time for the final film. This film follows Indy as he sets out to foil a nefarious plot by former Nazi scientist played by Mads Mikkelsen. Mikkelsen’s Jürgen Voller is based on the rocket scientist and Nazi, Wernher von Braun. He developed rocket technology for Adolf Hitler’s Nazi Germany before he was hired by the U.S. Army, Disney and NASA.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“That was a black-and-white world,” Ford said. “This evil presented itself to the world. It’s incalculable that this vision of evil not be confronted.”

“To see a threat of it in 1969, to know that Wernher von Braun was a Nazi and worked for America on the space program after all we knew about his history and who he associated with. I mean, these are shades of gray in a world we'd thought was black and white.”

See Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny on June 30.