Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is just over three weeks away from release, but the box office opening projections are in. While it's not tracking horribly, it looks like it'll come in behind the fourth entry in the franchise, Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

It's being reported by The Hollywood Reporter that the latest Indiana Jones adventure, Dial of Destiny, tracking between $60-$70 million domestically over the June 30-July 2 opening weekend. For reference, that's substantially lower than Kingdom of the Crystal Skull which opened to $100.1 million ($126.9 over the four-day Memorial Day weekend) back in 2008.

Granted, in 2008, Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was the lone new wide release during its opening weekend. The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian was in its second weekend while Iron Man was in its fourth. Dial of Destiny doesn't have huge competition — DreamWorks' Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken is the only major wide release that weekend — but it'll likely still be dealing with the legs of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (June 2), The Flash (June 16), and Elemental (June 16). Plus, Asteroid City expands to a nationwide rollout the week before Indiana Jones' latest on June 23 and the Jennifer Lawrence-led No Hard Feelings comedy will be getting a wide release that weekend as well.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is Harrison Ford's last ride with the fedora and whip. It pits Indy against the Nazis one last time as the Space Race looms in the background. Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Roby Jones, and Boyd Holbrook all star in the film. James Mangold takes over for Steven Spielberg as the director of the film.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be released on June 30.