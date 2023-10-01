The Atlanta Hawks had an eventful offseason, with the 2023 NBA Draft being a significant highlight. They selected Kobe Bufkin from the University of Michigan with the 15th pick and Seth Lundy from Penn State with the 46th pick. Bufkin, in particular, was considered a steal as he was projected to be a top 10 or lottery pick. The Hawks' roster is expected to undergo changes as they look to unload players they are not willing to pay in the long term. Heading into the 2023-24 NBA training camp, the Hawks have several burning questions to answer.

The Hawks' 2022-23 Season

First, let's look back at the Atlanta Hawks' 2022-23 NBA season. In some ways, their previous campaign was marked by mediocrity as they finished with a 41-41 record. This was good enough for 8th place in the Eastern Conference. The team had a unique streak of 33 consecutive games in which they were within one game of .500, highlighting their inconsistency and inability to break away from the pack. They went 24-17 at home and 17-24 on the road.

Despite their average regular season performance, the Hawks managed to secure a spot in the playoffs, where they faced the Boston Celtics in the First Round. However, they were eliminated in a 2-4 series loss, with the Celtics proving to be the stronger team. The Hawks' lackluster regular season and early playoff exit raised questions about their ability to compete at a high level in the Eastern Conference.

Here we have the five burning questions the Atlanta Hawks must answer heading into the 2023-24 NBA training camp.

5. Can the Hawks maintain their strong team culture?

One of the key factors in the Hawks' performance last season was their strong team culture. The players bought into the system, played unselfishly, and had a strong bond both on and off the court. As the roster potentially undergoes changes, maintaining this team culture will be essential for the Hawks' success. The training camp will be an opportunity for the players to come together, establish roles, and continue to build team chemistry.

4. How will the rookies fit into the roster?

The addition of Bufkin and Lundy brings two interesting rookies to the Hawks' roster. While the Hawks already have a plethora of players in the wing and guard positions, prioritizing talent over need was a smart move. The training camp will be crucial in determining how these rookies can contribute to the team and potentially earn playing time. In addition, they also acquired Mouhamed Gueye (No. 39) from the Charlotte Hornets.

Kobe Bufkin for the Win!! pic.twitter.com/yJMZiWob4H — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) July 13, 2023

3. Can the Hawks build on their performance from last season?

As we said, the Hawks had an interesting 2022-23 season. It was not spectacular, but they still managed to finish top eight in the Eastern Conference. However, they fell short of advancing past the first round. Losing to the Celtics exposed the team's big needs for 2023-24. The training camp will be an opportunity for the team to build on their previous campaign, develop chemistry, and work on areas that need improvement. Under the leadership of head coach Quin Snyder, the Hawks will aim to make a deep playoff run.

2. How will the Hawks address their roster uncertainty?

With the possibility of unloading players who are not part of their long-term plans, the Hawks will need to address their roster uncertainty during training camp. This could involve exploring potential trades or signing free agents to fill any gaps in the roster. The training camp will be a crucial time for the coaching staff and front office to evaluate the current roster and make any necessary adjustments. Bufkin could be a viable trade candidate along with AJ Griffin. We've written about the Hawks possibly going all-in on a Pascal Siakam trade. This hypothetical scenario could send De'Andre Hunter, Bufkin, Griffin, Patty Mills, and two future draft picks to the Toronto Raptors.

1. Will Trae Young and Dejounte Murray both play at All-Star levels?

The partnership between Trae Young and Dejounte Murray has shown promise. Both players made significant contributions to the Hawks' campaign in 2022-23. They combined to average around 47 points, 16 assists, four three-pointers, and three steals per game.

In an interview with Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Murray discussed his vision of the future, stating:

“We bring it together, and it can form something special. We both know that, and we both know that winning is all that matters to both of us”.

This shared mindset and focus on winning have helped the duo develop a strong on-court connection.

During the 2022-23 season, Young and Murray shared the backcourt equally. This flexibility and willingness to adapt to each other's playing styles have been key factors in their success. Young has also expressed his expectations for the partnership, stating that he believes they can be a dynamic duo on the court.

While it remains to be seen if both players can consistently perform at an All-Star level, their early success and strong chemistry bode well for their future. As they continue to develop and grow together, Young and Murray have the potential to become one of the league's most formidable backcourt duos.

Looking Ahead

As the Atlanta Hawks head into the 2023-24 NBA training camp, they have several burning questions to answer. The addition of rookies Kobe Bufkin and Seth Lundy brings talent and potential to the roster, but it remains to be seen how they will fit in with the existing players. The team will also need to address their roster uncertainty and maintain their strong team culture. Of course, they also hope Trae Young and Dejounte Murray leap to the next level in the upcoming season. The training camp will be a crucial time for the Hawks to prepare for the upcoming season and work towards their goal of contending for an NBA championship.