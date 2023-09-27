The Atlanta Hawks had huge hopes entering the 2022-23 NBA season. They added Dejounte Murray next to Trae Young such that they got a better chance of running the back courts. All of that fell short and crumbled in their series against the Boston Celtics. Now, the team is left to evaluate their team needs. A huge step in the right direction has to start with trades before the Hawks training camp. This could mean that one of Kobe Bufkin, Chris Silva, Clint Capela, and AJ Griffin has seen the last of the team facility.

Hawks trade AJ Griffin

The Trae Young-led team needed a lot of floor-spacing and three-point shooting last season. They needed bail-out options for whenever their stars had drawn multiple defenders. AJ Griffin played that exact role for them which is why he got 19.5 minutes through 72 games. His efficiency has been serviceable. He knocked down 39% of his shots from beyond the arc and a total of 46.5% from all three levels of scoring.

This may be enough to get a decent package that would give them a proper three-and-d wing. But, it may not suffice in giving them much-needed scoring and defense to make a deep playoff push. He only got 8.9 points per game which is not bad but the team needs a lot more firepower.

There is not much point for the Hawks to wait on his evolution on the court. They need to be able to compete while Dejounte Murray is still under contract such that they can keep him. Getting them a better floor spacer that can attack off the wings would be ideal. He already has the pedigree to knock down shots by a huge volume which would greatly benefit any team that he lands to.

Atlanta trades Kobe Bufkin

It is not unheard of for a rookie to get traded before the NBA season starts. The Hawks training camp might do just that with Kobe Bufkin. He was one of the best guards in the Big Ten Conference with Michigan. But, the glaring issue is that he has to share a lot of his playing time with veterans. It is unlikely for the team to prioritize his growth over the superstar talent that Murray and Young offer.

More than that, the veteran floor general skills that Patty Mills brings to the table will surely lessen his time on the hardwood. A team would be greatly interested in the 14-point scorer in college with playmaking abilities. The Hawks may not benefit from him as much given that it takes time to fully transition into the NBA.

Getting someone who can shoot the lights out immediately without having to invest so much time would be great for Atlanta. They were 20th among all NBA teams when it came to three-point shooting and it all starts with getting a forward that has the mobility to drift towards the perimeter. They could get exactly that in exchange for the Michigan standout.

Atlanta trades Chris Silva

Silva is entering the seventh year of his NBA stay. But, he just has not taken the jump in production. Last season he only notched two points per game. His on-ball defense is not too glaring to be let go as well. The huge problem entering Hawks training camp is the lack of a three-point shot and his inconsistency in rebounding.

The highest three-point attempt rate that Chris Silva got for his NBA career was 0.1 through his first three stints. Atlanta may choose to keep him and give him more minutes. But, the gamble is bigger as compared to getting a tenured veteran who can rebound and bears an outside shot that fits in the modern game.