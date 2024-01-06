Revealing one player on the Atlanta Hawks who should receive less minutes as the 2023-24 NBA season continues.

The Atlanta Hawks were one of the teams expected to surprise the league by being a top five or six seed in the Eastern Conference. Media personalities such as Bill Simmons and Zach Lowe had them eclipsing their win total from last year, but it has since been a horrific campaign for Quin Snyder and the rest of the crew. Trae Young, Bogdan Bogdanovic, and Jalen Johnson are some of the bright spots for the franchise, but their production as a collective unit has been abysmal.

When healthy, the Hawks have been relying on an eight-man rotation that comprises the majority of the minutes. The problem with this approach is that the tandem of Clint Capela and Onyeka Okongwu cannot play together at the same time because of the lack of versatility and spacing. Despite their incredible skillset, Snyder has been forced to put these two big men in an almost equal time share.

It is not healthy for Atlanta to maintain this style because the talent of Capela and Okongwu do not get maximized. With that being the case, this is the individual that must lose minutes for the squad.

Why Hawks should play Clint Capela less

When Atlanta traded for Clint Capela in 2020, it was surprising for them to select another player who has a similar repertoire in the 2020 draft. For the past couple of years, the rumor of either moving Capela or Okongwu in the trade deadline or offseason has been percolating but nothing materialized. Adding another two-way combo forward would have been perfect, especially during their 2021 Eastern Finals run.

Since Okongwu has ascended to being a terrific rim protector and fantastic finisher, it seems a better fit long term to pair him with Young, Johnson, and the rest of the guys. Capela is 29 years old, so Okongwu's youth is a massive advantage that Atlanta must treasure in choosing between these two prized bigs. Capela is having an incredible season, so he will have tremendous value in the trade market if the front office decides to move on from him in February.

Organizations like the Golden State Warriors or New York Knicks may want another big man to supplement their front court, so Capela can be a wonderful option. Moving him will allow Snyder to give Okongwu 30-35 minutes a night as his numbers will definitely ascend to an even more impressive clip. Moreover, the roster will be more balanced to fit the pieces that are necessary to put themselves in serious contention again.

Selling high on Capela right now while he is performing well must be the smart move for the franchise rather than waiting until the offseason or another year. If they do start honing Okongwu as the full-time center, Capela's minutes will naturally decrease. The other point they must consider is adding a backup big man because it will be tough for Bruno Fernando to be effective in that particular role.

The chemistry of Trae Young and Capela is admirable, but it is plausible for him to develop similar results with Okongwu. The eye-popping athleticism and quick awareness of Okongwu on the floor will be more magnified when he gets more minutes. For the Capela supporters, it is not a huge concern that he is being discussed to receive less minutes, but it is more that he will be better utilized in another organization.

The Hawks have a plethora of problems to solve as soon as possible, and making up their mind on their center rotation is one that can be rectified immediately.