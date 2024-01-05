Hawks not willing to part with Trae Young, Jalen Johnson

There might be no organization that has been more immersed in trade rumors over the past few seasons than the Atlanta Hawks. They have still managed to stay unpredictable to this point, but could the time for a mass roster overhaul finally be upon us?

Recent betting odds predict the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks to be the favorites to land guard Dejounte Murray, who is “widely available,” according to Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer. If Atlanta (14-19) fails to make significant headway in the Eastern Conference standings by the Feb. 8 NBA trade deadline, fans should be ready to say plenty of goodbyes.

But the organization isn't willing to start completely from scratch. “The Hawks are certainly open for business, with plenty of long-term deals to be moved. Of late, Atlanta has informed numerous teams the only untouchable players on the Hawks’ roster are {Trae} Young and rising third-year forward Jalen Johnson, sources said,” Fischer reported on Friday.

Hawks hoping to claw their way out of obscurity

Fans cannot withstand a full rebuild after all the unmet expectations and instability they have endured lately. Young hopefully gives them a star guard to count on for the many years to come, while Johnson is developing into a valuable two-way player after making substantial progress this season on offense. The wait for a more consistently successful basketball product should not be nearly as long with those two talents remaining on the roster.

There figures to be a major transition period, however. Although Dejounte Murray has not been an ideal fit with Young, he is still a dynamic guard who can make things happen on both ends of the floor. Replacing him, or big man Clint Capela, could entail more immediate hardship.

But there does seem to be a plan in place, at least. And that has to count for something, especially since the Hawks are lumbering through another disappointing season.