They can’t all be blockbusters. Just hours after the stunning Atlanta Hawks move of finally making a John Collins trade with the Utah Jazz, the team announced another roster move regarding the fate of Donovan Williams to much less fanfare.

On Monday afternoon, the Hawks tweeted, “We have requested waivers on two-way guard Donovan Williams.”

The waiver request allows the team to retain Williams’ G League rights. It also opens up a two-way player contract that the Hawks can use on another player or use to re-sign Williams sometime before training camp. As of now, Williams is still on the Hawks’ Summer League roster.

Williams, a Houston native, spent two seasons at Texas before transferring to UNLV. After one season in Vegas, the 6-foot-6 guard went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft. The Hawks stepped in and signed Williams from the Long Island Nets to a two-way contract, and the 21-year-old played in two games for the NBA club last season.

With the Hawks’ G League affiliate, the College Park Skyhawks, Williams averaged 28.5 minutes per game with 12.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.5 turnovers per game.

The Donovan Williams waiver request comes on the heels of the mews-making John Collins trade. Rumors of the Hawks shopping Collins have persisted for over a year, and the franchise finally pulled the trigger sending the forward to the Utah Jazz for Rudy Gay and a future second-round pick.

This deal mostly cleared salary for the Hawks and gives them more roster flexibility. It also creates a $25.3 million trade exception, the largest in the NBA.