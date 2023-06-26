With the NBA Draft taking place this past Thursday and teams preparing for the start of free agency this upcoming weekend, it appeared as if things would be a little quieter in the NBA world regarding trade talks. Well, that latest just a few hours on Monday, as the Atlanta Hawks and Utah Jazz made a trade involving former first-round pick John Collins and veteran forward Rudy Gay.

A deal that may not seem like that big of a deal to some, this trade between the Hawks and Jazz is definitely significant given the kind of player Collins is. While he may not be the strongest nor the best scoring option at the power forward position, Collins has consistently proven to be an effective secondary scoring option who can really get after it running in transition and attacking the glass.

Looking for ways to upgrade their roster next to All-Star Lauri Markkanen and All-Rookie center Walker Kessler, Utah had been mulling several options at the power forward position. Collins had been on their radar for quite some time and now, they were able to land him this offseason at a significant discount.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Jazz are only sending veteran forward Rudy Gay and a future second-round pick to the Hawks in a move Atlanta made to cut their overall costs ahead of free agency. Not to mention, Atlanta is also cognizant of the new CBA rules coming into effect and they wanted to have financial flexibility instead of being immediately tied down.

As the Jazz continue to look for ways to improve their roster and make a real playoff push during the 2023-24 season, the Hawks are expected to remain aggressive in regards to finding more talent to put alongside Trae Young.

Grading the John Collins trade

Hawks Receive: F Rudy Gay, Jazz future second-round pick

Jazz Receive: F John Collins

Hawks Grade: B-

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While they obviously would have liked to add more value for a player like John Collins, getting out of the remaining $75 million he is owed should definitely be viewed as a win by the Hawks and their front office. With his role declining through the years and his production taking a dip as a result, it just seemed like things were not working out for Collins in Atlanta anymore.

Frustrated with his role and the Hawks making him available in trade talks through the years, the writing had been on the wall for quite some time in regards to Collins' eventual departure. Now, they save a lot of money by making this move, Atlanta has created a $25.3 million trade exception for themselves and more minutes are now available for Jalen Johnson and Saddiq Bey.

This is not a bad trade whatsoever despite the lack of assets they get back because this is a move that sets the Hawks up for success moving forward. They are not done making moves this offseason and now, they can really be on the hunt for another star player without worrying about their tax bill and overall financials.

Rudy Gay is a proven veteran who has always been a source of scoring off the bench. He should be a terrific locker room leader and presence for the Hawks as well.

Jazz Grade: B+

Taylor Hendricks figures to be a big part of Utah's future after they spent the ninth overall pick on him, but the Jazz had been looking for ways to add another experienced power forward since the trade deadline of this past season. Collins had been on their radar and now, they were able to get him for virtually no valuable assets.

Having the ability to stretch his game out to the perimeter and be a factor on the glass, Collins gives the Jazz the versatility they have been looking for in a forward they could pair with Markkanen. He may not be the most electric scorer, but Collins is a proven scorer who can take pressure off of Utah's star to carry the load offensively.

This trade also opens up the door for the Jazz to now explore further trade opportunities involving the likes of frontcourt options such as Kelly Olynyk and Damian Jones. Having cap space and the flexibility to bring in a bigger contract, this was a really solid move by the Jazz to get a 25-year-old forward who can contribute immediately.