Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic recently tried his hand at golf, and the results did not go according to plan. Bogdanovic was shooting into a golf simulation screen, and the Hawks guard caused a panic when his shot ricocheted off the ceiling and back out into the crowd.

Bogi giving new meaning to watch ya head 😂 (h/t @KSSrbije) pic.twitter.com/MSkVi92r7h — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) August 24, 2023

The blunder was thankfully a cause for laughter and nothing more. The ball was after all going extremely fast when it hit the ceiling and jetted back towards some folks who had very minimal time to get out of its way.

Bogdan Bogdanovic is entering his fourth year in a Hawks uniform after signing with the team in the 2020 offseason. Bogdanovic spent the first portion of his career with the Sacramento Kings, establishing himself as one of the NBA's best perimeter jump shooters in the process.

His first year with Atlanta was magical: Atlanta made its deepest playoff run in franchise history, led by point guard Trae Young, and with Bogdanovic's shooting a huge part of the equation.

However, since then, things have gone downhill for the Hawks. Bogdanovic has been dealing with a lingering injury that dates back to at least that magical 2021 postseason. Still, the injury didn't stop the team from inking him to a long-term contract extension this past season.

Bogdanovic and the Hawks have just a few short weeks before the team heads to training camp for the upcoming 2023-24 season. It's just under two months now until Atlanta kicks things off against the Charlotte Hornets on opening night.