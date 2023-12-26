Trae Young received an injury update prior to Tuesday's Hawks-Bulls game.

The Atlanta Hawks will play the Chicago Bulls Tuesday in an Eastern Conference affair. Atlanta is dealing with some injury trouble heading into the game, however. Star guard Trae Young's status is in question for Tuesday's game as he pursues NBA history.

Young has recorded at least 30 points and 10 assists in each his past seven contests. As a result, Young is now tied with Oscar Robertson for the longest such streak ever in the NBA, and he can surpass Robertson Tuesday, per Reuters.

Fans will surely want to know the answer to the following question amid the Hawks star's pursuit of history: Is Trae Young playing tonight vs. the Bulls?

Trae Young's injury status vs. Bulls

Young is currently listed as questionable for Tuesday's game versus the Bulls, per the NBA injury report. He is dealing with a shoulder injury and the Hawks will closely monitor the situation prior to tip-off.

Atlanta is just 12-17 so far in 2023-24. Nevertheless, Young has impressed this season.

Overall, he is averaging 28.3 points per game on 43.6 percent field goal and 39.1 percent three-point shooting. Young has dished out plenty of assists as well, recording 11.2 per contest. Young is doing everything he can to help Atlanta win games.

He has been one of the NBA's best guards over the past few years and that certainly has not changed during the 2023-24 campaign. As for the question of if Trae Young is playing tonight vs. the Bulls, the answer is currently unknown.