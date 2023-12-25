Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter received a crucial injury update ahead of the team's upcoming game vs. the Bulls.

Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter is expected to miss the next two weeks after undergoing a knee procedure, NBA insider Marc Stein reports.

“The Hawks just announced that De’Andre Hunter underwent an MRI on Saturday and will undergo a non-surgical procedure tomorrow to address right knee inflammation. Atlanta says Hunter will be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks,” Stein wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The procedure is reportedly scheduled for Tuesday, and the Hawks will then assess Hunter's health in two weeks.

De'Andre Hunter's strong 2023-24 season for Hawks

The Hawks are 12-17 so far in 2023-24. It has been an underwhelming season that's led to a plethora of trade rumors.

Hunter, meanwhile, is averaging 14.9 points per game on 46 percent field goal and 40.4 percent three-point shooting. He is also recording 4.1 rebounds per game.

Hunter has quietly put together not just a strong season, but an overall impressive career. He is underrated without question, as he has been instrumental to the Hawks over the past few years.

As trade rumors continue to swirl around this Atlanta team, Hunter has been able to tune out the noise and play quality basketball. His knee injury is obviously unfortunate, however. Atlanta is hopeful that Hunter can return quickly but his timetable is not certain at the moment.

Atlanta will attempt to snap their current two-game skid Tuesday night in a clash versus the Bulls amid Hunter's absence. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Hawks and De'Andre Hunter's injury status as they are made available.