Trae Young is still blazing hot against Mikal Bridges and the Nets after the Hawks just outgunned the Pacers led by Tyrese Haliburton.

Trae Young is still not over the shootout he had against Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers. The Atlanta Hawks star brought out his blazing-hot demeanor once again when they faced Mikal Bridges and the Brooklyn Nets. He was chucking the ball up a lot and the shots were finding themselves in the bottom of the net.

Trae Young scored 19 first-quarter points, per ClutchPoints. He took advantage of a Nets defense that looked lost on the perimeter. This allowed the Hawks star to sink six three-pointers in just the first 12 minutes of basketball action.

Mikal Bridges and Co. were trying to suppress the guard but it was to no avail. All they could do was also ride in on the fun of outgunning one another. But, their scoring prowess was just not enough to get them even close to striking distance. The Hawks only allowed the Nets to score 33 points while they notched 45 points. However, there is still a lot of basketball to be played and their opponents can never be underestimated.

But, Young has not shown any signs of slowing down in his scoring production for the past games. He set the court ablaze when they squared off against Tyrese Haliburton. This got him 38 points while also finding an open teammate with eight assists. The problem was the Pacers were also streaky for that night which cost them the narrow loss. Hopefully, history does not repeat itself two times in a row.

Will the Hawks star continue and erupt for another scoring outburst that lasts 48 minutes tonight?