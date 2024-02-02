The arguable best point guard in the Eastern Conference is not going to the All-Star game.

On Thursday night, Atlanta Hawks fans received a jolt to the senses when it was announced that star point guard Trae Young, despite averages north of 27 points per game and 10 assists per game, will not be participating in the NBA All-Star game later this month. Young was snubbed in favor of surprising names like Julius Randle of the New York Knicks, and will now sit from home as the Hawks miss out on sending a player to the big game for another year.

This is not the first time that Young, who by every conceivable metric is a top five point guard in the NBA, has been left out of the All-Star game. In fact, this latest snub gives Young the most 25 or more points per game seasons that didn't result in All-Star appearances in NBA history, per StatMamba on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter.

No, the Atlanta Hawks are not good this year. Neither are the Golden State Warriors, and they will be sending point guard Stephen Curry, who is having a less statistically dominant season than Young, to the All-Star Game.

It's unclear just where the vitriol for Young around the league derives from. It's worth noting that Young finished second in the Eastern Conference in fan voting, nearly missing out on a starting bid for the game in the process.

The Hawks next take the floor on Friday against the Phoenix Suns at State Farm Arena, looking to win their third straight game.