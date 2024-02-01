We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Suns-Hawks prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Suns defeated the Brooklyn Nets 136-120 on Wednesday. Initially, it was a close game at first as the Suns led 64-61 at halftime. But the Suns blew it open in the third quarter and maintained the lead throughout. Significantly, Kevin Durant led the way with 33 points. Jusuf Nurkic added 28 points, while Devin Booker had 22. Additionally, Eric Gordon added 17 points. Bradley Beal had 12 points, while Josh Okogie had 11. Overall, the Suns shot 62 percent from the field, including 50 percent from the triples. The Suns won the board battle 42-27. Moreover, they blocked six shots and won despite committing 15 turnovers.

The Hawks defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 138-122 on Tuesday. To start the game, they led 36-29 after the first quarter and 67-56 at halftime. But they pulled away in the second half. Significantly, Trae Young was the best player, with 26 points and 13 assists. Dejounte Murray added 24 points, while Jalen Johnson had 19. Meanwhile, Saddiq Bey added 18 points. Clint Capela had 13 points and 12 rebounds to help. Also, Bogdan Bogdanovic came off the bench for 18 points. The Hawks shot 52.3 percent from the field, including 42.1 percent from the triples. Likewise, the Hawks shot 88.9 percent from the charity stripe. The Hawks also won the board battle 46-37 and had 10 steals.

The Suns lead the head-to-head series 75-61. Yet, the Hawks swept the series last season, including a monster win in Phoenix. The Hawks are 7-3 over the past 10 games against the Suns.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Suns-Hawks Odds

Phoenix Suns: -3 (-110)

Moneyline: -146

Atlanta Hawks: +3 (-110)

Moneyline: +124

Over: 248.5 (-110)

Under: 248.5 (-110)

How to Watch Suns vs. Hawks

Time: 7:35 PM ET/4:35 PM PT

TV: Arizona Family and Peacock

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Suns come into this game with an 18-28-2 mark against the spread. Also, they are 12-21-2 against the spread when they have been the favorite. The Suns are also 11-11-1 against the spread when they have been the road team. Lastly, the Suns have not covered well against the Eastern Conference, coming into this one with a 5-10-2 mark.

The Suns have three of the best players on the planet. Finally, the league is seeing how well they mesh together. Booker is their best player, averaging 28.4 points and 7.3 assists per game. Additionally, he is shooting 50.1 percent from the field, including 38.1 percent from the triples. Durant has been great as a second option, averaging 28.3 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. Also, he has hit 53.1 percent of his shots, including 45.2 percent from the three-point line. Beal has been great, too. So far, he is averaging 17.5 points per game while shooting 49.1 percent from the field, including 34.7 percent from beyond the arc.

Grayson Allen did not play on Wednesday and is questionable for this showdown. Significantly, he is averaging 13.2 points per game and has been a great secondary option for the Suns. Gordon may need to do more. At the moment, he is averaging 12.7 points per game while shooting 45.1 percent from the field.

The Suns will cover the spread if they can shoot the ball efficiently. Then, they must stop Young.

Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Hawks are the worst team in the NBA at covering the spread, as they come into this showdown with a 12-35 mark against the spread. Moreover, they are 6-16 against the spread when they have been the underdog. The Hawks are also 5-18 against the spread when they have been the home team. Additionally, the Hawks are also 6-8 against the spread when they have played against the Western Conference.

Young is their best player, as always, averaging 27 points per game while shooting 42.3 percent. Ultimately, everything runs through him. Murray is another great player, averaging 21.5 points per game. Thus, look for him to be heavily involved. Bogdanovic is another great asset, averaging 17.1 points per game. Additionally, he is shooting 43.1 percent from the field. Johnson is averaging 15.6 points per game. Meanwhile, Bey has averaged 13.2 points per game. Capela comes into this game with an average of 11.4 points and 10.5 rebounds per game.

The Hawks will cover the spread if they can hit their shots from all over the court. Then, they need to stop the trio of Booker, Durant, and Beal.

Final Suns-Hawks Prediction & Pick

The Hawks do not cover the spread well at all. Additionally, the Suns are coming off an amazing game in Brooklyn. Look for that string of success to continue as the Hawks struggle against a much more superior team.

Final Suns-Hawks Prediction & Pick: Phoenix Suns -3 (-110)