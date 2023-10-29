We're set to bring you a prediction and pick for this spooky slate of Halloween NBA action. This next matchup takes us to Wisconsin as Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks (0-2) will take on the Milwaukee Bucks (1-0). Don't miss this exciting matchup! Check out our NBA odds series for our Hawks-Bucks prediction and pick.

The Atlanta Hawks are still searching for their first win of the new season after dropping games to the Charlotte Hornets and New York Knicks. They lost both of those contests by six points, so they're inching closer each time, but need to see a win sooner rather than later. They'll be in a tough spot to do so as road underdogs tonight.

The Milwaukee Bucks are currently 1-0 with their only win coming against the Philadelphia 76ers on opening night. They were able to fend off the 76ers' late push at the end of the game and establish early-season dominance over one of their biggest conference competitors. The Bucks hope to grab another win at home in this one.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Hawks-Bucks Odds

Atlanta Hawks: +7 (-110)

Milwaukee Bucks: -7 (-110)

Over: 238.5 (-110)

Under: 238.5 (-110)

How to Watch Hawks vs. Bucks

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Wisconsin, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread

The Atlanta Hawks were playing “catch-up” during most of their last game against the Knicks, but they managed to keep the margin manageable throughout and answer with their own scoring. Usually stellar against the Knicks, Trae Young was relatively slow going 4-16 from the field and 2-5 from three. He did, however, take a facilitating role as he led the team with 12 assists on the night. Clint Capela continues to be their leading rebounder and De'Andre Hunter put up 27 in their last performance.

The Hawks have all the right players to cover all their bases from scoring to rebounding, but they'll have to put together deeper runs during games and play longer with a lead. They've had trouble earning and maintaining sustainable leads during these first two games, so expect them to feed Trae Young early as he tries to rebound from his pedestrian performance last game.

Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread

The Milwaukee Bucks looked right up to form in their season opener and it's clear that this team is intent on making the finals after their early departure last season. The know they'll have to contend with the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers in the East and they know even better that the regular season doesn't mean much come Playoff time. Nevertheless, the addition of Damian Lillard to their squad has been felt immediately and their poised to put together another championship run.

Lillard posted a game-high 39 points in his first game as a Buck and finally gives Milwaukee the explosive, consistent scoring they've been looking for out of the point guard position. Although it's early, the games of Lillard and Antetokounmpo are meshing nicely already, so expect them to have that same synergy at home here tonight. Khris Middleton will be sitting this game out for load management, so expect Bobby Portis to step in his place and improve on his 10-point performance off the bench last game.

Final Hawks-Bucks Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a fun point guard duel between Trae Young and Dame Lillard, but it's clear odds makers are favoring Lillard and his teammates in this one. Milwaukee will feel Khris Middleton out of their lineup as they always do, but their defense should be the difference for them if they can contain the wings of Atlanta. I expect the Hawks to keep this game close, but ultimately the Bucks will get it done by causing turnovers on the defensive end. For our prediction, let's take the Milwaukee Bucks to win the game and this total to go under.

Final Hawks-Bucks Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Bucks ML (-280); UNDER 238.5 (-110)