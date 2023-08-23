Vice President Kamala Harris is the most high-profile HBCU alumni in America. A graduate of Howard University with a dual degree in Political Science and Economics., Harris served as a District Attorney in Almeda County and San Francisco, as well as the Attorney General of California before being elected to the United States Senate.

Reports of Vice President Harris's net worth remain consistent across net worth reporting websites. According to CelebrityNetWorth and GoBankingRates, her net worth stretches from an estimated $6.75 million to $15.29 million.

As a public official, Vice President Harris is mandated to disclose her tax returns for the year. The returns are also available publicly. Her 2022 joint federal tax return with the Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, released by the White House, shows that they reported $456,918 in Federal Adjusted Income. She makes $219,171 in annual income as Vice President and she earned $62,870 in royalties from her books “The Truths We Hold” and “Superheroes Are Everywhere.”

Harri's journey and success in politics are motivational to HBCU student leaders who aim to work in public service like her. As a student a Howard University, Vice President Kamala Harris was active on campus, serving as a freshman student government representative for the liberal arts student council. According to her, it set the groundwork for the work that she is doing today.

“That was my first run for public office,” Harris said in a 2020 interview with Tanya A. Christian of Essence. “And when you run for public office at Howard University, you can run for office anywhere.”