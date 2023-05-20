The Phoenix Mercury made their season debut Friday night against the Los Angeles Sparks. It also marked the return of center Brittney Griner, who spent most of last year in Russian detainment. The game was historic, and Vice President Kamala Harris was in attendance.

Harris was seen in the locker rooms for the Mercury and Sparks before the game.

“Thank you for all that you did in supporting Brittney,” Kamala Harris said. “Because I know that was rough, and that was so difficult for you. A team is a team, that’s family.”

The Sparks won the game, 94-71. But Griner led the Mercury with 18 points, six rebounds and four blocks. She made 7-of-9 shots and was impactful in her return.

“It’s hard just taking a break anyway in between seasons,” Griner said. “I remember I had a month off one time, and I thought it was death. By the All-Star game, I hope to be exactly where I want to be, just being able to play… 40 minutes, just getting back to how it was before all this happened.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Kamala Harris also received a jersey from Los Angeles’ Nneka Ogwumike, who is the president of the WNBA Players Association.

The Mercury will have Griner’s home regular-season debut Sunday against the Chicago Sky. Griner played in a preseason game at Footprint Center but will play in front of a larger audience for that game.

She has found a way to acclimate quickly to the WNBA. Phoenix’s fans will hope to see her do well Sunday.