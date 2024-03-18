HBO has ordered Rachel Sennot's new comedy pilot, making her another go-to girl they're betting on as a success like Girls and Insecure.
The new untitled project will be starring, written, and executive produced by Sennott, Deadline reports. It will focus on a codependent friend group reuniting and exploring how time has changed them with all the time they had apart.
She's no stranger to HBO—she appeared in High Maintenance—so she seems like a good fit for the platform.
Sennott continues to make strides in Hollywood. The actress got her start in a student film, Shiva Baby, which received a feature adaptation. She was the star and executive producer of the movie. From there, she starred in the horror comedy Bodies, Bodies, Bodies and Bottoms. Plus, she played in Call Your Mother.
Next up for her, along with this HBO pilot, is a part playing Rosie Shuster in SNL 1975. Plus, she'll co-star in Nicole Kidman's Halland, Michigan.
Rachel Sennot's quick rise to fame
Her career took off fast.
In an interview with Polyester a few years ago, she said, “I love the new pace of my life and where my life is now. I definitely don't want to go back to being miserable at 23, but sometimes I feel like I blinked, and it happened very quickly.”
Before her success, it was much more of a grind without knowing where it would lead.
“Before, the work was very much me being like, go to the open mic, write your script, make some little sketches with your friends,” she added. “Now, it's like, come to work because we need you.”
Hopefully, the new HBO series with Rachel Sennot will take off like her career has.
The platform and Max have been killing it recently with hit series like The White Lotus, House of the Dragon, and The Last of Us. We'll see if this one takes off and gets added to the list.