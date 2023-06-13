Rachel Sennott is one of the most exciting up-and-comers in Hollywood right now and has teased a huge career shift.

In an interview between Sennott and Kristen Stewart for Interview Magazine, both actresses had plenty to say about their own projects. Stewart, on one hand, announced a “f**king stupid” girl-led stoner comedy while Sennott talked about her aspirations to direct a film.

“I'm writing a movie that I want to direct that's about that period of my life [her coming of age],” said Sennott.

Later on in the interview, Sennott discussed this film further. When asked if she was going to be in it, the actress replied, “I don't know, that's a lot of pressure. This is going to sound so vain, but I barely even have time to work out when I'm acting and my skin is breaking out. If I was directed and acting, I would look f**king crazy.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Bear in mind, Sennott does have experience writing films, she just hasn't directed one yet. In fact, she co-wrote and executive produced the upcoming film Bottoms. The film is about two high school girls who begin a “fight club” in an effort to hook up with cheerleaders before they graduate and go to college.

The sky is the limit for someone like Rachel Sennott. She began her film career in the short film Shiva Baby, later starring in the feature-length adaptation of it, and gave a great performance in Bodies Bodies Bodies. In addition to Bottoms, she will appear in Susie Searches, I Used to Be Funny, and can currently be seen on Sam Levinson's The Idol.

Bottoms will be released on August 25.