The Bear star and multiple award winning actress Ayo Edebiri is gearing up for the director's chair for the show's third season, Vogue reported.
Edebiri spoke to Vogue about her journey to fame. The first paragraph narrated the story of how in the company of Paul Mescal, Fred Herchinger (both in Gladiator II), Jeremy O. Harris and Michael Seeter on a jaunt in Berlin, she was the one who was most known.
Harris said, “We're walking around with Normal People and the guy from White Lotus, and the person who got stopped the most was Ayo.”
Ayo Edebiri's journey from the kitchen to the director's chair
Just for this year's awards season, she racked up honors from Critics Choice, Golden Globes, SAG and a Primetime Emmy. Edebiri was also nominated for EE Rising Star Award at the BAFTAs. She also hosted Saturday Night Live. Not to mention, she's become quite the commenter on Letterboxd. There's also that matter of her being anointed the people's princess of Ireland.
The NYU Tisch School of the Arts graduate has done stand-up shows as well as digital skits and writing gigs on What We Do in the Shadows, Dickinson (where she also played the multi-hyphenate Hattie), and Big Mouth (she voiced Missy). In 2023, apart from the projects previously mentioned, she worked in 15 series and movie. One memorable movie was Bottoms, which she starred with Rachel Sennott and Kaia Gerber.
And this spring, Edebiri will be directing an episode of the The Bear's third season. She cited her schedule on the Emmy-winning show for bowing out of Marvel's Thunderbolts.
That's all right, though. She has three projects currently in pro-production: an indie horror movie from A24 with John Malkovich for Opus and as the voices of Envy for Inside Out 2 and April O'Neill in the Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. She's also set to star in Omni Loop with Mary-Louise Parker and Ella McCay from director James L. Brooks.
Plus, she still has a lot to add to her Letterboxd comment gems.
The Bear season three will reportedly return on June. The show's third season was renewed in November 2023.