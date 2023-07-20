The Miami Heat are in the middle of a pivotal offseason. At the moment, they're still attempting to swing a deal with the Portland Trail Blazers for Damian Lillard, the star point guard who's hellbent on landing with Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and company in South Beach.

The hang-up of those trade talks thus far is that the Blazers aren't particularly keen on the package the Heat can offer for Lillard. Not only do the Heat lack the draft assets other teams can dangle in front of Joe Cronin and company, they also lack the kind of players the Blazers are looking for (young prospects, fringe All-Star talent).

Nevertheless, if the Heat were to swing a trade for Damian Lillard, it may cost them their entire roster apart from Butler and Adebayo. They will have to pluck unheralded contributors from out of nowhere once more, similar to what they did when they helped develop Caleb Martin, Max Strus, Duncan Robinson, and Gabe Vincent into high-level role players.

It'll be interesting to see who emerges as the next man up in the Heat's seemingly never-ending pipeline of quality contributors from the undrafted pool. Orlando Robinson looks like he got next after a strong Summer League showing, but he's already under contract for next season. So who among the Heat's Summer League youngsters who aren't yet under contract could potentially make a difference for the team next season, especially in light of all the blockbuster trade talks?

Here's one undrafted Summer League player who could potentially make the Heat's 2023-24 roster.

Undrafted Heat Summer League player who could make 2023-24 roster: Drew Peterson

The Heat's guard rotation, at the moment, isn't the best. Only Kyle Lowry has any considerable experience manning the point, while Tyler Herro isn't exactly well-versed in the nuances of how to become a floor general. Gabe Vincent's departure certainly seems like it'll cost the Heat more than Max Strus', especially when Josh Richardson is back in the team.

Of course, all of this is taking into account that the Heat fail to trade for Damian Lillard. Even then, if the Heat trade for Lillard, it may require giving up both Lowry and Herro, gutting the team's guard depth even further. Thankfully, the Heat brass is thinking ahead, giving guards Dru Smith and Jamaree Bouyea a two-way contract to give the team some insurance at the position in the event they do manage to blow their wad in a trade with the Blazers.

Beyond the team's glaring lack of depth at the point, however, nothing stands out in particular as a pressing area of need for the team to fill. But in terms of undrafted Summer League players who could make the cut, only one player stands out as someone who could help replace someone the Heat lost this offseason. And that player is Drew Peterson.

The Heat clearly saw something in the 6'8 guard during Summer League for them to give him the fifth-most minutes per game among members of the roster. And Peterson, given his skillset for his size, will remind fans of another sharpshooter who's already on the roster in Duncan Robinson.

In four Summer League games, Drew Peterson averaged 10 points per game — solid, if unspectacular. But it's his percentages, particularly his effectiveness from three, that stand out. Peterson made two triples per game on 47.1 percent shooting from deep. Now that could be of help to any team, especially to the Heat, a team that lost Max Strus' volume three-point shooting ways to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

And it's not like Peterson is a revolving door on defense. He uses his size well to compete on that end of the floor, and his solid height for his position helps compensate for whatever he might be lacking in the athletic tools department. He's also a disruptive presence in passing lanes, having averaged 1.5 steals during his short stint in Vegas.

Teams can never have enough shooting, especially on the wing, and Peterson may be the next marksman the Heat unearth off the undrafted pool. Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Nikola Jovic are also likely to give way in the event of a Damian Lillard trade, which makes it more likely for Peterson to land on the roster next season given how in need the Heat will be of warm bodies who can stroke it from deep.

Jamal Cain is yet to accept the Heat's offer of a two-way contract, so the Heat may have room to offer Peterson a spot on the roster. And it may be for the team's best.