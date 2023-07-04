If Damian Lillard had it his way, his days with the Portland Trail Blazers would be over and he would be heading to the Miami Heat. But unfortunately for the seven-time All-Star, this isn’t a Burger King. Signs point to a trade going down but it doesn’t mean Lillard will get to go to Miami.

While Bradley Beal got to choose where he was traded to after finally deciding not to hitch his fortunes to a bad team itching to rebuild, Lillard doesn’t have that level of leverage. Without a no-trade clause or a short contract, the Blazers star is at the mercy of his front office. While it would be nice to do the franchise legend a favor by sending him to a competitive team, they have a responsibility to get the most value out of a trade for him.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reiterated that the Blazers are committed mostly to getting the best return package possible for Lillard. He also reports that Portland isn’t loving the Heat's offer for Dame.

The Trail Blazers are “not impressed” with the Heat’s trade offer for Damian Lillard, which could lead to a deal elsewhere now, per @wojespn: – While Damian Lillard prefers Miami, Portland needs “maximum value” in any trade. – Miami needs at minimum a third team to take on… pic.twitter.com/lTvmtFUAgV — Evan Sidery (@esidery) July 4, 2023

“This is likely gonna be a long process,” Wojnarowski said on SportsCenter. “I think what Portland is doing right now is taking a lot of calls from a lot of teams around the league. Some serious to begin with, showing real interest, and a lot just checking in…Portland, I'm told, is not impressed with what Miami has to offer them. And while it is Damian Lillard's preference to go to the Heat, Portland has to get back the maximum value for Damian Lillard if they’re going to trade him.”

The Heat are eager to acquire Lillard and form a new star trio with him, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. Adding Lillard to any team would improve it but especially one who could use more juice on offense. But the reigning Eastern Conference champs obviously have a lot of work to do.

Woj reports that Tyler Herro, should he be included in the deal, would have to be rerouted to a third team since the Blazers don’t want him. This only complicates matters unless Miami is willing to keep him or a team out there wants him. While it seems most likely that Dame will eventually land in Miami, it's far from a foregone conclusion.