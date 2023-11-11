Heat star Jimmy Butler will not be with the team for their upcoming game against the Hawks due to a personal matter.

The Miami Heat are not having an ideal start to the their 2023-24 season. After the first eight games, the team sits at a perfectly balanced 4-4 record. That's not bad at all, but considering their status as title finalists, that feels a bit low. There's been some struggles with the team as they try to make it back to the Finals.

Unfortunately for the Heat, they'll be down one man for their upcoming game against the Atlanta Hawks. Star swingman Jimmy Butler will not be with the team as he deals with a personal matter, per ClutchPoints.

“Jimmy Butler (personal) is not with the team and will miss the Heat’s game vs. the Hawks tonight, per @IraHeatBeat.”

After making it to the Finals last season, many expected this Heat team to only get better. After all, they were without Tyler Herro for their playoff run. However, things haven't been smooth sailing for the team. They've hit some speed bumps along the way.

Over the last week, though, things have been looking up for the Heat. They've won their last three games, with wins over the Grizzlies, Wizards, and Lakers. The win against the Wizards, in particular, was part of their In-Season Tournament, which is a good thing.

Jimmy Butler is having a decent season for the Heat so far. So far, the star is averaging 18.4 points on relatively efficient shooting, along with 6.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.6 steals a game. Those are solid numbers, but they'd surely like to see more from the star. They won't be seeing that production against the Hawks, though, which is rough considering the recent injury to Tyler Herro.