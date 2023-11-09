With eight games into the NBA 2023-24 regular season, here are the most pleasant surprises for the Miami Heat.

The Miami Heat have already had an up-and-down season even though they are only eight games into the new year. There's been disappointment with how the season started 1-4, but they're currently on a three-game winning streak after a thriller win to the Los Angeles Lakers last Monday and a gritty victory to the Memphis Grizzlies yesterday.

While the Heat still have a lot to figure out in terms of sustaining leads and playing better in the fourth quarter, there have been some surprises this season. Whether it be the standout rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. or the backup center in Thomas Bryant, there are pieces to this team that have been a net positive.

Here are the Heat's early surprises in the 2023-24 season so far:

Heat's rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. already impressing

To some, this may not be a surprise as Jaquez has been a player most fans have kept an eye on because of the all the hype surrounding him in the off-season. Jaquez was being touted by players and head coach Erik Spoelstra that he has a “veteran” mindset that makes him composed as the moment isn't too big for him.

While he's far from what his ceiling could be, Jaquez is already contributing significant minutes in the young season, even starting his first game against the Brooklyn Nets. There has been some obvious growing pains as most rookies go through as he shot 0/6 from three that night, but he made himself up for it by being disruptive on defense.

Jaquez better than what the statistics show

The statistics won't jump off the page, but looking at his defense against the likes of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, he held down the fort numerous times. A phrase many can't say as a rookie guarding a top player in the sport ever. Even in Wednesday's win against the Grizzlies, Jaquez hit what ended up being the go-ahead three-pointer to close out the game for the Heat.

Welcome to the Association, Rook 👏 Jaime scored 8pts in Q4 – none bigger than his 3 to help us seal the W. pic.twitter.com/MVGusDFHIF — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) November 9, 2023

Besides his deep ball game, he's been a physical presence on offense when he drives to the basket as it makes sense when he said he's trying model his game off of teammate Jimmy Butler. Spoelstra has said it before, he has that “it factor.”

“He has an ‘it' quality,” Spoelstra said. “Whatever that ‘it' is, but where he'll make the appropriate play. It's not necessarily like a lot of young players who either they're going too fast or they're only looking to score. You can see his footwork. You can see his poise. And skill level all across the board, off the dribble, cuts and things of that nature.”

The Heat finally have a worthy backup center in Thomas Bryant

Since Heat star Bam Adebayo has been a featured part of the team's identity, they have been trying to find a backup that can carry the weight once he's benched. It's been a losing battle and the prior year was a showcase in that. Players like Dewayne Dedmon and Cody Zeller proved to be liabilities when out there for Adebayo.

Even though the season still young, it very much seems like they found their guy in Thomas Bryant. This isn't the first time Bryant has been a key factor for a team as he spent productive time with the likes of the Lakers and Washington Wizards. He fits the exact style of tough defense the Heat love, plus he's ultra-aggressive when inside the paint.

Bryant's presence helps Adebayo

In some ways, it makes Adebayo better as he's been carrying the Heat's big-men for years. Adebayo now doesn't have to be rushed out of rest on the bench as Bryant fills in quite nicely. Spoelstra said during the preseason that the 26-year-old impressed on multiple levels.

“We're all encouraged by his physical presence in the paint, but he has exceptional touch as well. He's got a variety of different kind of jump pokes or finishes at the rim,” Spoelstra said. “He's been historically a very good finisher in the paint. So this is not something new. And it fits a need that we felt like we were searching for. I know this is just preseason, but it was nice to be able to have them on the bench and that second unit and you know, expand the lead and Thomas was a big part of that.”

Jaquez, Bryant, and the Heat will continue on in the season as they try to build off their three-game winning streak as they face the Atlanta Hawks this Saturday. They're in the midst of a four-game road trip before they get back home next Thursday.