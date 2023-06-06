The Miami Heat won Game 2 of the NBA Finals by a final score of 111-108, thanks largely to their best player, Jimmy Butler. Butler didn't shoot the ball particularly well but scored 21 points and dished out a team-high nine assists in the win. The Heat now own home-court advantage in this series as it shifts to Miami for Games 3 and 4.

Ahead of Wednesday night's Game 3, Jimmy Butler spoke to the media and dropped an NBA Finals take that will absolutely fire up Heat fans, per a tweet from ClutchPoints' official Twitter account:

“I'm so happy for this city of Miami, this organization. They deserve to be in the Finals, they deserve to win the Finals and win a championship. We will do everything in our power to make that happen.”

“I'm so happy for this city of Miami, this organization. They deserve to be in the Finals, they deserve to win the Finals and win a championship. We will do everything in our power to make that happen.” Jimmy Butler on the Heat's return to the NBA Finals 🏆 (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/MhBvOLDYBF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 6, 2023

Jimmy Butler, 33, is in his 12th year in the NBA and fourth as a member of the storied Miami Heat franchise. He averaged 22.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.8 steals, 0.3 blocks, 1.6 turnovers, and 1.3 personal fouls per game across 64 this season (all starts).

The former Marquette star shot the ball with great accuracy from the field in the 2022-23 campaign — Butler's 53.9% field-goal percentage was the highest of his pro career by a wide margin.

Butler has yet to put together a Playoff Jimmy-type scoring performance in these NBA Finals, but expect him to in Wednesday's Game 3. If Butler can carry the Heat to a win and a 2-1 lead in the series, all of the pressure will be on the Denver Nuggets to win Game 4 and avoid a 3-1 hole.