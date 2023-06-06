Two games through the 2023 NBA Finals, the Miami Heat should feel very good about their chances of winning this series.

After all, the Heat split the first two games on the road. After getting blown out in Game 1, Miami responded in Game 2 and won by a final score of 111-108 behind 23 points from guard Gabe Vincent. The Heat now own home-court advantage in this series as it shifts to Miami for Games 3 and 4.

Heat sharpshooter Max Strus spoke to the media ahead of Wednesday night's Game 3 and sent a special message to Heat fans, per a tweet from ClutchPoints' official Twitter account:

“The fan support that we've had during this Playoff run has been huge… It's pretty special to feel that love from them and I can't wait to play in front of them tomorrow night.”

Max Strus, 27, is in his fourth year in the NBA and third as a member of the storied Heat franchise. He averaged 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.5 steals, 0.2 blocks, 0.9 turnovers, and 2.1 personal fouls per game across 80 appearances this season (33 starts).

The former DePaul star struggled to shoot the ball efficiently from the field in the 2022-23 campaign — Strus' 41.0% field-goal percentage was the lowest of his pro career.

Strus and the Heat should view Wednesday night's Game 3 as a must-win game. After all, if the Heat beat the Nuggets and go up 2-1 in the series, all of the pressure will be on Denver to win Game 4, as only one team in Finals history has come back from a 3-1 deficit to win the series.