The improbable postseason run by the Miami Heat just keeps getting more eye-opening, as they managed to steal yet another hard-fought game whilst on the road, this time in Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets. Erik Spoelstra's club clawed back from numerous double-digit deficits Sunday evening and, as a result, pulled out a 111-108 victory and evened up this championship-round series at one win apiece.

Throughout the 2023 Playoffs, the Heat have managed to showcase an unrivaled level of resilience, which has come in handy considering they've been the underdogs in every round along the way. Asked during his post-game media session what makes Miami “so capable of getting knocked down” and being able to “come back stronger and respond,” guard Gabe Vincent credited the team's experience in dealing with adversity as a major factor in accomplishing such feats.

“It's part of our DNA for one. I mean everyone on this team has battled through adversity in some manner and has been knocked down and have had to get back up. For number two, we've got a lot of experience in these close games, so when it comes down to the wire we're strangely comfortable,” Gabe Vincent said.

What has been heavily covered throughout their postseason run has been the fact that the Heat are a team chock full of undrafted talents, which is likely one of the overcame adversities alluded to. Headlining this category of ballers is Gabe Vincent himself, who has been undoubtedly electric in his starting role in place of the established veteran Kyle Lowry.

Through 19 games, the combo guard has posted impressive averages of 13.9 points, 3.9 assists, and 1.6 rebounds while shooting 41.3% from deep.

During Sunday's Game 2, Vincent would go on to register 23 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists while cashing in on 66.7% of his attempts from the field and beyond the arc and posted the game's best plus-minus rating of +22.