The Miami Heat lost a couple of key guys in NBA free agency. However, they've also added a few pieces to make sure that they are able to put forth a formidable side in 2023-24. One of their offseason additions comes in the form of Josh Richardson, who returns to Miami after a four-year hiatus.

After ending the season with the New Orleans Pelicans, Richardson's contract came to an end this summer, thereby allowing him to enter NBA free agency. He agreed to a two-year deal with the Heat for $5.94 million, which will now see him come back to his former stomping ground. It was Miami that drafted the 6-foot-5 forward/guard in 2015, and it is in South Beach that Josh spent the first four years of his career.

In his introductory press conference, Richardson delivered an inspiring message that is sure to fire up Heat fans. As reported by Ira Winderman of the South Floride Sun Sentinel, Richardson revealed that he never gave up his house in Miami when he left in 2019. He also made a sweeping declaration about his return: “I'm at home right now,” he said.

Last season between the San Antonio Spurs and the Pelicans, Josh averaged 10.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.3 steals, while also knocking down 1.4 triples per game on a 38.4-percent clip. He is no star, but he could be another low-risk investment for the Heat that pays off handsomely. Miami clearly has a knack for these types of players, and considering how delighted Josh is to be back home, it wouldn't be surprising if he emerges as a key piece for the squad next term.