The Miami Heat are bringing back a familiar face after Gabe Vincent secured the bag with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Per Shams, the organization has signed Josh Richardson to a two-year deal, who played in South Beach from 2015-2019. The Heat were the ones who gave Richardson the opportunity to play in the Association, drafting him 40th overall in 15′ out of Tennessee.

In four seasons with Miami, the 29-year-old averaged 12.1 points, 3.2 assists, and 2.9 rebounds in 259 total games, including 190 starts. But in the summer of 19′, the Heat actually traded Richardson to the Philadelphia 76ers in the Jimmy Butler blockbuster. Since then, he's bounced around to numerous teams, including the Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs, and most recently, the New Orleans Pelicans.

Overall in 2022-23, Richardson put up 10.1 points per night mostly as a bench piece. He's a similar player to Vincent and could start in the Heat backcourt. After all, he was a regular in the first unit in three of his four seasons in South Beach.

Despite this signing, losing Vincent certainly stings. He was an integral part of Erik Spoelstra's rotation and a guy who really developed into a solid role player with the organization. The $33 million he received from Los Angeles is very well deserved.

It's also important to note that Richardson has a player option in the second year of his deal, so if things don't go to plan in 2023-24, he could potentially be gone once again.

In other Heat news, Kevin Love is also expected to return to Miami after his brief spell this past season.