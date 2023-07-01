The Miami Heat can't be happy about how the start of NBA free agency has developed for them. This is after they saw both Gabe Vincent and Max Strus walk out the door and head out to greener pastures. Vincent is now going to be a member of the Los Angeles Lakers after agreeing to a three-year, $33 million deal with them, while Strus is reportedly headed to the Cleveland Cavaliers on a four-year, $64 million contract.

Heat star Jimmy Butler has caught wind of these developments and he took to Instagram to share his farewell message for both Vincent and Strus:

"Peace out" Jimmy Butler says his farewell to Max Strus & Gabe Vincent on his Instagram story ✌ (via jimmybutler/IG) pic.twitter.com/gN3iTQ1uh7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 1, 2023

Obviously, Jimmy Butler is not the sentimental type — at least not on social media. He did not have a lengthy heartfelt message for his two ex-teammates. However, this is a classy gesture from the Heat talisman who I'm sure, has to be feeling a bit sad to see both Vincent and Strus move on.

In truth, though, neither of these developments should have surprised Jimmy Butler and the Heat. Vincent and Strus both had breakout years last season which prompted a lot of interest in NBA free agency. Miami knew that they would be hard-pressed to keep both studs in South Beach, and the fact that they have now signed a combined $97 million in their respective deals with their new teams only confirms the fact that the Heat simply had no chance of keeping either of them. They had a good run, though, and I'm certain that Jimmy Butler wishes them all the best. That is until they face off as opponents on the basketball court, of course.