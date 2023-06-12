The Miami Heat's backs are against the wall for only the second time in this year's playoffs. But this time, the end of their blistering postseason run may be imminent, as Jimmy Butler and company have found it difficult coping with the sheer talent and cohesion of the Denver Nuggets team. But a series isn't over until a team wins four games, so until then, the Heat have a fighting chance in the 2023 NBA Finals.

Still, what the Heat will need on Monday night is a herculean performance from Butler, which, as Shams Charania of The Athletic believes, we might be overdue for.

“I'm not gonna count [the Heat] out tonight. [Jimmy Butler] has not had a signature game [yet in the NBA Finals]. I'm gonna go off on a limb and say that Jimmy Butler has a signature moment tonight, and I do think that Miami, hopefully for all of us, will be competitive,” Charania said.

Butler, in the NBA Finals against the Nuggets, has struggled to get into the same rhythm he did in the prior three rounds, averaging just 21.8 points on 44.6 percent shooting from the field. But the law of averages is a law for a reason, and Charania believes that Butler, after tearing up the Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks, and the Boston Celtics in the prior three rounds, is due for a stellar game.

It's not like Jimmy Butler hasn't been here before. In fact, during the 2020 NBA Finals, Butler had multiple signature moments, including an iconic Game 5 performance against the Los Angeles Lakers while staring at the face of elimination. The Heat star put up a 35-point, 12-rebound, and 11-assist performance to lead the Heat to a 111-108 victory to save their season.

Nevertheless, Charania understands that the circumstances may not be the most conducive for a Butler explosion later tonight — especially when he may be feeling the lingering effects of the ankle injury he suffered in Round 2.

“[After Game 4], people around the Heat were saying just how banged up Jimmy Butler is,” Charania added.

Whatever the case may be, the Heat will need Butler to be at his best and then some if they were to extend the series against the Nuggets.