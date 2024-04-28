The Los Angeles Lakers have done it! They avoided getting swept and broke their slump against the Denver Nuggets. LeBron James absolutely balled out and everyone in the supporting cast along with Anthony Davis contributed to stay alive. The execution was on point despite some odd sets being run against the Nikola Jokic-led squad. Now, fans are starting to sound like they might just do what the Boston Celtics failed to accomplish last year, pull off a reverse sweep from being down three games.
A reverse sweep?
Crypto.com arena was not the only place filled with wild statements and big-time chants after the Lakers' win. The international nature of the Purple and Gold's fandom was showcased after they had won Game 4. Although, the declarations may be a little too optimistic.
“It’s that same energy. Lakers in 7,” was the sentiment that echoed throughout the globe when the final buzzer finally sounded.
Some were just happy that this series against the Nuggets did not end the same way it did last season, “IT NOT OVER YET. We are not getting swept. LAKERS IN 7!!”
Others were even calling back to what Jaylen Brown said in last year's postseason, “WE NOT GETTING SWEPT. DON’T LET US GET ONE. LAKERS IN 7!”
One avid member of the Lakers faithful might have even shared his gift of foresight, “Game 4 – Lakers finally snapped the streak. Game 5 – Nuggets rattled at home Game 6- DLO and Reaves Magnet Ball at Home. Game 7- LeBron and AD close out like Bron and Kyrie. Lakers in 7.”
A common denominator among all these sentiments is LeBron James' crucial role, “If there’s one man who can do it, it’s LeBron. Lakers in 7.”
The series will now head back to the Nuggets' home floor where the Lakers are at a disadvantage because of the altitude. Will they keep extending the series?
Lakers cook some Nuggets at home
It looked like the same story was going to go down. The Lakers would get off to a blazing start. Then, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray would go berserk in the final two quarters to shatter the hopes of the faithful. That overplayed vinyl of a pattern just got shattered to pieces in Game 4. LeBron James and Anthony Davis boosted their team to score 28 points or more each quarter. Mike Malone also found it tough to scheme against these new Lakers adjustments. When they did find a way to tame the defense of the Purple and Gold, it was all too late.
The first good thing that came out of this game was that everyone found their rhythm. An insanely efficient 52.2% field goal percentage was the result of everyone getting good looks due to better execution. Their three-point stroke found the bottom of the net 30.8% of the time for this night was also a big help.
Another big strategy that the Lakers capitalized on was their interior presence. They continued to run the ball to the Nuggets' throat and straight to the paint. This netted two huge results. The Lakers won with 72 points in the paint and also a 46 to 40 rebound advantage.