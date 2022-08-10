Victor Oladipo hilariously looking for NBA Finals boost from Jayson Tatum-themed Ruffles

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo recently signed a two-year extension to stay in South Beach as he looks to help the team make an NBA Finals run next season. Perhaps he’s also looking for a championship-like boost from Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum?

Oladipo recently posted a hilarious TikTok eating a bag of Ruffles chips with Tatum’s photo on them and claimed “Maybe if I eat these I’ll go to the Finals, too”.

Now the Celtics didn’t win it all, but hey, they got there. Victor Oladipo is thinking maybe that’ll happen for him and the Heat if keeps munching on the snack. In all seriousness though, Miami certainly has a chance of being one of the last two teams standing in 2023.

While they did lose P.J. Tucker to the Philadelphia 76ers, this core is still intact. Plus, Erik Spoelstra’s group has been linked to a possible Kevin Durant trade. That would surely put them over the top.

The Heat finished with the best record in the East in 2021-22 at 53-29 but unfortunately lost in seven games to the Celtics in the conference finals. It was a tightly-contested series and the offense went cold, with Jimmy Butler picking up a lot of the slack and keeping them in it.

If Victor Oladipo can make a big impact in a full healthy season and Kyle Lowry can be the player of his past, the Heat will certainly have a chance. These two are important to the squad’s success. They’ll possibly have to go through Boston once again, though.