Helldivers 2 Devastators are among some of the more difficult enemy units to kill in in the Automaton Sectors. These giant mechanical freaks of nature not only pack a punch, but can be quite difficult to take down alone. Therefore, we created a guide of the best strategies, weapons, and stratagems to help you overcome these foes. Without further ado, it's time to scrap some Devastators and restore Democracy.
Where Do You Find Devastators in Helldivers 2?
Super Earth approves these messages.
The HELLDIVERS need YOU. Join the cause and help bring Managed Democracy to the galaxy on PlayStation 5 & PC.
PS5: https://t.co/U6Kmi8LciU
Steam: https://t.co/bkbHdXMQwEhttps://t.co/R5JX02iIs4
— HELLDIVERS™ 2 (@helldivers2) March 13, 2024
You can find Devastators on Automaton Planets with a Difficulty of Challenging or Higher. The nice thing about this difficulty is you'll be able to find Rare Samples to upgrade your Ship/Stratagems. Overall, you can knock out two birds with one stone when searching for Devastators.
Furthermore, these bots should appear in almost any phase of the mission. From the moment you drop down, to taking on a side or primary mission, these pesky robots will make themselves known in no time. Therefore, you'll likely find them as you just scour the map for resources/objectives.
Best Ways To Kill Devastators In Helldivers 2:
Overall, some of the best methods to kill Devastators include:
- Use Explosive Weaponry
- Use Armor Penetrating Weaponry
- Shoot Glowing Weakpoints
- Use Explosive Stratagem*
The easiest way to defeat Devastators in Helldivers 2 includes using explosive weaponry. Whether it's your grenade launcher, or grenades themselves, these weapons make slight work of Devastators. Additionally, we find armor-piercing weapons, like the Autocannon or Railgun, also work pretty well on Devastators. However, if we had to choose, Explosive Support weapons definitely work better in a pinch.
However, if you're with a full squad and the enemy count is limited, you can always take down a devastator by shooting the glowing spots on its head or body with normal weapons. While not as easy, it might prove more efficient to save your bullets for tougher enemies. Overall, Devastators are tough, but there's plenty of more dangerous Automaton enemy types. Make sure to mark your enemies so your squad knows about enemy locations and movement.
*Lastly, use Explosive Stratagems only in desperate situations. If you're swarmed by enemies, or perhaps the last Helldiver on the field, then perhaps a stratagem is best. While Explosive Stratagems work best, certain turret stratagems like the Autocannon or Rocket Sentry work well too. Nevertheless, don't use your valuable stratagems unless absolutely necessary.
Devastators sometimes come equipped with Rockets on their shoulders. Therefore, take caution any time you see these bad boys in general. However, the same strategies apply. Just aim for its weak points, and use explosives/armor-piercing weapons to crush them.
Unfortunately, dodging Devastators, like most Automatons, isn't as easy as dodging Terminids. These enemies fire off ranged attacks, and often flank you throughout your missions. Overall, we can only recommend trying to keep your distance the best you can while constantly strafing.
That includes everything about finding and killing Devastators in Helldivers 2. We hope this guide helps you, and all of us, as we hope to fight back against the oncoming Automaton Invasion. Furthermore, check out some of our other Helldivers 2 guides, like how to defeat Scout Striders and Bile Spewers. We look forward to seeing you out there on the battlefield as we push the Automatons back.
For more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints. Lastly, check out the ClutchPoints Gaming Newsletter for more weekly gaming info.