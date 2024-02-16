These nasty bile spewing creatures can kill most helldivers in just one blast.

Helldivers 2's Bile Spewers are a pain to kill, but never a problem to find. These nasty bile spewing creatures rush at you with extreme prejudice, and can kill most helldivers in just one blast. Therefore, we created a Helldivers 2 guide on how to find and kill Bile Spewers. We hope this guide helps you identify the best ways to kill these disgusting creatures and restore democracy in the Terminid Sectors.

Helldivers 2 Where To Find & Kill Bile Spewers

In Helldivers 2, Bile Spewers can be found on Terminid Sector planets with a difficulty of Medium or higher. Furthermore, the following strategies work well on killing Bile Spewers:

Shoot the glowing abdomen on the backside

Keep your distance

When the Bile Spewer prepares to launch a ranged attack, run to the side for the duration of the attack

Use Explosives (i.e. grenades, support weapons)

Use Offensive Stratagems

Overall, Bile Spewers can be a pain in the neck for just one Helldiver to take out. It's weak side is located on its back, making it hard for you to circle around and deal considerable damage. Therefore, if you have teammates, have one player distract the Bile spewer while another unloads into its back.

For firepower, we recommend Support weapons like the M-105 Stalwart, Machine Gun Grenade Launcher, or Autocannon. If you're not dealing with a massive swarm mixed in with some chargers, try using your bullet-based weaponry, although killing it might take longer. However, if you find yourself in a pinch, explosive weaponry or even grenades should deal considerable damage.

When it comes to avoiding a Bile Spewer attack in Helldivers 2, you'll need to be prepared. Before the Bile Spewer launches its vomit, you'll see it take a slight step back. This animation should tell you when you want to start dodging. The best way to dodge a Bile spewer attack is to run to the side when it vomits. Keep running left or right until the attack finally ends, and then proceed to run away. Running away in a straight line still results in taking damage sometimes.

Lastly, if you find yourself dealing with unending waves of Terminids, feel free to use one of your many stratagems. Whether you want to use a turret, orbital, or Eagle Airstrike, most offensive stratagems do wonders against Spewers. Personally, I find gatling sentries work perfectly, since they'll target other Terminids the moment you kill the Bile Spewer in Helldivers 2.

Bile Spewers aren't too difficult to find. If you explore the map in each level and spend time completing side objectives, you'll surely come across these monstrous creatures. Just remember to set your difficulty to Medium. Furthermore, we actually recommend playing on Challenging, so you can collect Rare Samples too, and knock two birds with one stone.

Overall, that includes the best known methods to find and kill Bile Spewers in Helldivers 2. Try looking for players online via Quickplay or set your lobby to public to find fellow Helldivers for an easier way to kill these things. In other news, Check out some of our other guides on how to kill enemies, like Chargers or Scout Striders. We also have more basic guides on best weapons, stratagems, and tips for beginners. We hope to see you out there on the battlefield as we help the galaxy restore liberty and peace.

