Helldivers 2's Scout Striders are just one of the Automaton enemy variants which require a bit of strategy to kill. These AT-ST looking machines are piloted by an exposed Automaton robot who can sometimes be challenging for just a single Helldiver. Therefore,we created a guide that should help you kill Scout Striders in the most efficient ways. Make sure to bring explosive weaponry, extra grenades, and some friends!

How Do You Find & Kill Scout Striders in Helldivers 2?

In Helldivers 2, Scout Striders can be found on Automaton Planets during levels with a Medium Difficulty or higher. To kill A Scout Strider in Helldivers 2, try one of the following methods:

Shoot the exposed driver in the back of the machine

Throw a well-placed grenade under its feet

Use Explosive Weaponry (i.e. Anti-Expendable, Autocannon, Grenade Launcher, etc.)

Deploy an attack stratagem on the Scout Strider

Overall, Scout Striders aren't too difficult to find once you play on more challenging difficulties. In fact, we recommend playing on Challenging, which means you'll also be able to gather Rare Samples. Furthermore, playing on harder difficulties rewards you with more resources while unlocking even more challenging missions.

The most ammo-efficient way to kill a Scout Strider is via shooting the driver in the back. While the vehicle is resistant to bullets, the driver on the backseat can be killed quite easily. Just a few bullets should take them down with ease. Therefore, we recommend this strategy if you're playing with one or more teammates. While you or your teammate distracts the machine, one player flanks and eliminates the driver.

Secondly, a well-placed grenade should kill a Scout Strider instantly. This especially works well if you see Scout Striders travel in a group. If you a see a Bot Dropship unleashing multiple Scout Striders, one or two grenades should wipe them all out.

Of course, if you don't feel like timing an attack or flanking, explosive weapons work very well. For example, an Autocannon Support Weapon should make quick work of a Scout Strider in moments. However, you might want to save explosive weaponry for tougher Automatons, like Hulks. However, this should help you in a pinch.

Lastly, any offensive stratagem with explosive capabilities should make quick work of a Scout Strider. Whether you want to use an Autocannon Sentry, Orbital Strike, or Eagle Airstrike, most offensive stratagems with explosive elements should take care of these pesky bots. However, we recommend this strategy last, and save your Stratagems for tougher challenges. If you're going against one or two Striders, perhaps it's best to try one of the other strategies.

Overall, that includes all the ways to kill a Scout Strider in Helldivers 2. We hope this guide helped you wipe out Automaton scum with extreme prejudice. Check out our other Helldivers 2 guides, like how to kill Chargers, and the best Ship Modules. Check out our Helldivers 2 review for those thinking about buying the game.

